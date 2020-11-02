Local train services in Bengal: Railways plan to start with 50 pc of passenger strength

Railway authorities are keen to resume local train services in West Bengal allowing 50 percent of passenger strength and ensuring that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed strictly, officials said on Monday after a meeting with top state government officers. Initially, they were targeting to resume the operations with 10-20 percent of the normal services which will be slowly increased to 25 percent, they said.

The final decision on the resumption of local train services will be taken at a meeting with the state government on November 5. The authorities stopped local train services when lockdown was announced in March to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.