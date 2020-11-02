Local train services in Bengal: Railways plan to start with 50 pc of passenger strength
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:39 IST
Railway authorities are keen to resume local train services in West Bengal allowing 50 percent of passenger strength and ensuring that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed strictly, officials said on Monday after a meeting with top state government officers. Initially, they were targeting to resume the operations with 10-20 percent of the normal services which will be slowly increased to 25 percent, they said.
The final decision on the resumption of local train services will be taken at a meeting with the state government on November 5. The authorities stopped local train services when lockdown was announced in March to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.