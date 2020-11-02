Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rises on factory data, dollar gain on election jitters

Chinese factory activity that expanded at its fastest pace in a decade and accelerating manufacturing in the euro zone eased concerns about a resurgent pandemic that drove MSCI's world equity index down almost 8% over the prior three weeks. But the dollar hit one-month highs against a basket of peers as risk sentiment, which has faded over the past week, remained sour on election jitters and as expected volatility in major currencies rose to its highest level since April.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:14 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rises on factory data, dollar gain on election jitters

Global equity markets recovered from one-month lows on Monday as robust factory data last month in China and Europe offset news of new COVID-19 lockdowns, while the dollar and gold rose on simmering uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election. Chinese factory activity that expanded at its fastest pace in a decade and accelerating manufacturing in the euro zone eased concerns about a resurgent pandemic that drove MSCI's world equity index down almost 8% over the prior three weeks.

But the dollar hit one-month highs against a basket of peers as risk sentiment, which has faded over the past week, remained sour on election jitters and as expected volatility in major currencies rose to its highest level since April. U.S. Treasury yields mostly drifted lower as investors braced for an eventful week that also includes a Federal Reserve meeting and the October unemployment report.

"A lot is going to depend on the outcome of the election and we might not get that outcome tomorrow night," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. MSCI's global benchmark of equity performance in 49 countries advanced 1.13% to 557.2 and its index for emerging markets stocks rose 0.93%.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 1.52% to 1,345.63, while on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.35%, the S&P 500 gained 1.07% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36%. Analysts are concerned an uncertain election outcome could cloud the prospect for more fiscal stimulus and its size, which likely will depend on which party has a Senate majority.

Republican President Donald Trump trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in national opinion polls, but polls in the swing states that will decide the election show a closer race. The VIX volatility index, which rose to its highest in four months last week, eased almost half a point to 37.55.

Renewed lockdowns in Europe and parts of the United States have dimmed the outlook for fuel consumption, keeping crude prices well under $40 a barrel. Brent crude futures rose $0.16 to $38.1 a barrel. U.S. crude futures gained $0.16 to $35.95 a barrel.

Brent earlier had slumped to $35.74 a barrel, a level not seen since late May. U.S. crude slid as low as $33.64. Coronavirus cases surged last week with Europe crossing the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections, while a record surge in U.S. cases is killing up to 1,000 people a day.

In currencies, the UK pound fell 0.3% to $1.2902 after hitting its lowest in almost four weeks on news of the national lockdown. The euro was last down 0.11%, at $1.1634. The Japanese yen weakened 0.18% versus the greenback to 104.82 per dollar.

Spot gold prices rose 0.64% to $1,890.01 an ounce. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 2.2 basis points to 0.8367%.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Man arrested with 2.5 kgs heroin in Poonch

A man was arrested with 2.5 kg of heroin in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, officials saidOn the basis of information, a joint team of the army and the police intercepted a person in Mendhar, they saidDuring a search, three pa...

Nokia Mobiles Global VP Ajey Mehta quits to start own venture

HMD Global Nokia Mobiles Global Vice President Ajey Mehta on Monday said he is moving out of the company to start his own internet of things IoT venture, ikiva, that will focus on the healthcare domain. Mehta was also responsible for overse...

U.S. judge doubtful about Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes

A federal judge in Texas on Monday appeared skeptical of an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. On the e...

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash summoned by NCB; she is untraceable: Official

Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has summoned the employees of KWAAN talent management agency and Karishma Prakash, manager of actor Deepika Padukone. Prakash was recently summoned by the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug case and has n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020