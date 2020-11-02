Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 Indian passengers test COVID-19 positive in VBM flight to Wuhan; India plans 4 more flights

Nineteen Indian passengers tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent flight from New Delhi to the Chinese city of Wuhan under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), even as India on Monday announced plans to operate four more such flights to China beginning November 13.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:02 IST
19 Indian passengers test COVID-19 positive in VBM flight to Wuhan; India plans 4 more flights

Nineteen Indian passengers tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent flight from New Delhi to the Chinese city of Wuhan under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), even as India on Monday announced plans to operate four more such flights to China beginning November 13. The October 30 Air India flight, the sixth operated by India to China in recent months and the first to Wuhan where the virus emerged in December last year, brought 277 Indians from New Delhi and evacuated 157 on its return under India's mega mission to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad.

As part of this process, Air India is planning to operate four flights to Delhi on November 13, 20, 27 and December 4, the Indian Embassy here announced. “Passage on this flight would be made available on payment basis as per fares to be decided by Air India. The journey would be subject to an undertaking to be provided by individual passengers to abide by all protocols framed by the Government of India,” a statement by the Embassy said.

Besides the 19 Indians who tested positive, antibodies were found in the tests of 39 others, officials said. All the Indian passengers needed to undergo two coronavirus tests before being permitted to board the flights.

Reacting to the development, Air India said that all the passengers to Wuhan had boarded the flight from Delhi with COVID negative reports from certified labs. "Air India strictly adheres to all the safety protocol laid down by the regulatory bodies and conforms to requirements at destination airports," it said in a statement on Monday. There is no question of passengers boarding any of our flight without valid COVID negative reports, it said.

The passengers who tested positive were shifted to hospitals, Indian officials said. They, however, were not able to provide information about 39 others whose tests reported antibodies and whether they were also referred to hospitals. As per the protocols circulated by Chinese officials, all those who tested positive will be referred to hospitals and will be released only after they test negative.

Protocols also stipulate 14-day mandatory quarantine in the designated hotels for all those arriving in China. The flight to Wuhan also carried the largest number of Indian passengers from Delhi compared to the previous VBM flights.

There is a big rush for VBM flights from India to China as Beijing has recently lifted the temporary ban on holders of resident permit visas. About 1,500 to 2,000 Indians who are either working in China or connected to businesses want to return. Earlier, India operated three flights to Wuhan to airlift Indians stranded in the city when the virus was at its peak in the Chinese city in February this year.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi condemns Kabul University attack, says India will continue to support Afghanistan against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Kabul University that led to the killing of 20 people. He extended his prayers for the families of the victims and the injured, adding that India will continue to support Afghan...

US presidential elections headed for a tight finish: Polls

The US presidential race is headed for a tight finish with the margin between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden shrinking, particularly in key battle ground states, latest opinion polls indicated on Monday on the ...

32 held for violence during protest in Ballabgarh, 3 test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-two people were arrested for pelting stones at shops and police personnel in Ballabgarh during a meeting on Sunday regarding the Nikita Tomar murder case and three of them have tested positive for COVID-19, police said on Monday. The...

J-K: Man arrested with 2.5 kgs heroin in Poonch

A man was arrested with 2.5 kg of heroin in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, officials saidOn the basis of information, a joint team of the army and the police intercepted a person in Mendhar, they saidDuring a search, three pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020