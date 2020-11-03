Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Tram runs off track, lands on whale statue's tail

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. A whopper of a tale? The conductor emerged shocked but unharmed and there were no passengers on board. The statue, coincidentally entitled "Saved by a Whale's Tale", had not been intended to actually save a train.

Devdiscouse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Tram runs off track, lands on whale statue's tail
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A whopper of a tale? Tram runs off track, lands on whale statue's tail

An elevated tram ran past the end of its tracks in Rotterdam on Monday, but instead of plunging 10 meters to the ground from a pier it came to rest delicately on top of a statue of a whale's tail. The conductor emerged shocked but unharmed and there were no passengers on board. The statue, coincidentally entitled "Saved by a Whale's Tale", had not been intended to actually save a train.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life; Sean Connery dies aged 90 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life ...

GRAPHIC-As U.S. COVID-19 cases break records, weekly deaths rise 3%

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States hit another record high last week, rising 18 to more than 575,000, while deaths inched up 3, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. The number of new cases reported...

Odd News Roundup: Tram runs off track, lands on whale statue's tail

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Awhopper of a tale Tram runs off track, lands on whale statues tailAn elevated tram ran past the end of its tracks in Rotterdam on Monday, but instead of plunging 10 meters to the ground fro...

UK says bird flu reported at chicken farm in Cheshire

Britain on Monday said it confirmed bird flu at a chicken farm near Frodsham in Cheshire, England, but said the risk to public safety from the virus was very low.All 13,000 birds at the farm, which produces hatching eggs, will be humanely c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020