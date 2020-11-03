Finalists for 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards announced
The finalists make up the best of Microsoft's local partner network and have been selected across 12 different categories for the outstanding ways they are empowering customers through clever use of Microsoft technology.
After a stringent judging process by some of Microsoft's leading technology and sales experts, Microsoft is pleased to announce the finalists for its 13th annual Microsoft NZ Partner Awards.
The finalists make up the best of Microsoft's local partner network and have been selected across 12 different categories for the outstanding ways they are empowering customers through clever use of Microsoft technology. Some of this year's most sought-after categories include Azure Migrate, Modern Work & Security, and Transforming Products. This year also sees a new ISV Partner Award introduced.
Following on from last year's outstanding Partner Awards entries, an impressive range of stand-out submissions received this year made the judging process particularly tough.
Matt Bostwick, Commercial Partner Director at Microsoft New Zealand, says: "2020 has seen the term 'digital transformation' take on new meaning for almost every kiwi organisation. What we've been most impressed by is the way in which this has shone through in the submissions – across the board we've seen our partner network helping businesses, government agencies and community organisations achieve more, all under tough conditions and short timeframes. We were blown away with the calibre of this year's entries and it was so pleasing to see such a diverse range of entries across a large range of partners."
Matt encourages all partners and customers to attend the Awards ceremony on Friday 27th November 2020 at the Auckland Town Hall.
"The Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards is always a remarkable occasion, and following a year where we've had to spend so much time apart, we're really looking forward to seeing everyone unite together at this event," says Matt.
"We'd like to thank everyone who took the time to enter this year's awards. Each finalist is more than deserving of taking away one of these awards and we can't wait to celebrate their outstanding work during the ceremony."
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in Auckland on Friday 27th November 2020. Further information on the awards, including how to purchase tickets to the event, is available at www.msnzpartnerawards.co.nz.
The 2020 finalists are:
Azure Innovate Award
asBuilt
Aware Group
CCL
Datacom
Equinox IT
Intergen
NV Interactive
Qrious
Rocos
Azure Migrate Award
Aware Group
Datacom
Lancom
Spark New Zealand
The Instillery
Business Applications Award
Datacom
DXC Technology
Fusion5
Theta
Channel Development Award
Dicker Data
Exeed
Umbrellar
Cloud For Good Award
Datacom
Enlighten Designs
Kinetics
Softsource
Empowering Employees Award
Information Leadership
Lexel Systems
Mobile Mentor
The Instillery
Theta
Vodafone New Zealand
Engaging Customers Award
Inde
New Era Technology
NV Interactive
ISV Partner AwardasBuilt
Theta
Valocity
Modern Work & Security Award
CodeBlue
Datacom
DEFEND
Inde
Information Leadership
Lexel Systems
pcMedia
Provoke Solutions
SecOps New Zealand
UNIFY Solutions
Vodafone New Zealand
Optimising Operations Award
Aware Group
Intergen
Rocos
Stellar Consulting
Theta
Surface Partner Award
HCL Technologies
Spark New Zealand
The Laptop Company
Transforming Products Award
CCL
Cyclone
Datacom
Enlighten Designs
Fusion5
NV Interactive
Theta
Vodafone New Zealand
