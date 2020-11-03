Left Menu
Leena AI raises $8 mn in funding led by Greycroft

Mark Terbeek, partner at Greycroft, will be joining Leena AI's board. "The funding will allow Leena AI to continue its momentum by helping the world's top enterprises to modernise their legacy internal helpdesk systems to better their employee experience," the statement said.

Leena AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered employee experience platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 8 million (about Rs 59.4 crore) in funding led by Greycroft. The series A round also included a personal investment from Adam Miller (Founder of Cornerstone OnDemand), Alan Patricof (Chairman Emeritus and co-founder) and Jim Moffatt (ex-Chairman/CEO of Deloitte Consulting), a statement said.

This brings the total funds raised by the company to USD 10 million, it added. Mark Terbeek, partner at Greycroft, will be joining Leena AI's board.

"The funding will allow Leena AI to continue its momentum by helping the world's top enterprises to modernise their legacy internal helpdesk systems to better their employee experience," the statement said. Leena AI leverages artificial intelligence to automatically answer repetitive employee queries in real-time and enables HR to better support employees.

"They (legacy internal helpdesks) are not user friendly, are tough to deploy and lack intelligence...This investment will fuel our mission to elevate employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights and become the Siri for enterprise employees," Leena AI co-founder and CEO Adit Jain said. Over the past nine months, Leena AI has grown the team to 75 people and brought on more than 100 enterprise customers, including Lafarge Holcim, Abbott, Coca-Cola, AirAsia, Vodafone and Sony Pictures, among others.

During this time, Leena AI has added more than 1,50,000 people to its platform and grew revenue 350 per cent, the statement said..

