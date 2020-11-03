Left Menu
Motor racing-Formula E takes a minority stake in Extreme E

No financial details were provided for what was described as a strategic investment. The series were both founded by Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag, who is chairman of Formula E and chief executive of Extreme E. City-based Formula E has Liberty Global and Discovery Communications as major shareholders.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:30 IST
Formula E has become a minority shareholder in Extreme E, the electric off-road series due to start next year, the two sides announced on Tuesday. No financial details were provided for what was described as a strategic investment.

The series were both founded by Spanish businessman Alejandro Agag, who is chairman of Formula E and chief executive of Extreme E. Formula E chief executive Jamie Reigle will have a seat on the Extreme E board but the businesses will be independent of each other.

"It has always been my intention to have Formula E and Extreme E working closely together, spreading the message of electrification, environment and equality," said Agag in a statement. City-based Formula E has Liberty Global and Discovery Communications as major shareholders.

