Tourist boat capsizes near Turkish Mediterranean coast

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the boat. HaberTurk television showed the boat turned to its side in waters near what appeared to be a rocky coast. Coast guard rafts were seen transporting people to safety.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:33 IST
A search-and-rescue operation was underway on Tuesday after a tourist boat capsized near the Turkish Mediterranean coast of Alanya, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the boat.

