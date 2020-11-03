Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commercial coal mining: Sarda Energy wins block in MP on 2nd day of auction

The second day of auction of coal blocks for commercial mining on Tuesday saw Sarda Energy and Minerals bagging the Sahapur West mine in Madhya Pradesh, while the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation made the highest bid for Brahmadiha mine in Jharkhand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:34 IST
Commercial coal mining: Sarda Energy wins block in MP on 2nd day of auction
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The second day of auction of coal blocks for commercial mining on Tuesday saw Sarda Energy and Minerals bagging the Sahapur West mine in Madhya Pradesh, while the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation made the highest bid for Brahmadiha mine in Jharkhand. EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources won the Bandha block in Madhya Pradesh for which Adani Enterprises and Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure also put in bids. Stratatech Mineral Resources made the highest bid for Dhirauli block in Madhya Pradesh at 12.50 per cent revenue sharing, the coal ministry said in a statement. Hindalco Industries was also vying for the Dhirauli block.

Besides Sarda Energy and Minerals, Chowgule and Company, Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd and JMS Mining were vying for the Sahapur West block. For Brahmadiha coal block, companies like AlankarTradelinks and Bhupati Mining were also in the fray. Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation made the highest bid at 41.75 per cent revenue sharing for Brahmadiha block, while the final offer of Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd for Sahapur West mine was at 26 per cent revenue sharing. The highest bid for Bandha block was at 21 per cent revenue sharing.

The coal ministry said the auction witnessed strong competition amongst the bidders with all mines attracting good premiums over the reserve price. The total geological reserves of the mines put up for auction are 1,085 million tonnes with a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 9 million tonnes per annum.

Four "coal mines (three in Madhya Pradesh and one in Jharkhand) were put up for auction on day 2 of commercial coal mine auction," the ministry said. The auction of coal blocks for commercial mining which kickstarted on Monday saw Vedanta bidding the highest for a mine in Odisha, while Hindalco bid the most for a block in Jharkhand.

Vedanta made highest bid for Radhikapur West mine at 21 per cent revenue sharing. Hindalco Industries bid the highest for Chakla coal mine in Jharkhand at 14.25 percent revenue sharing.

With regard to MarkiMangli II mine in Maharashtra, Yazdani International big the highest at 30.75 per cent revenue sharing. JMS Mining Pvt Ltd bid the highest for Urtan mine in Madhya Pradesh at 10.50 per cent revenue sharing.

For Takli Jena Bellora North and Takli Jena Bellora South block in Maharashtra, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Ltd made the highest bid of 30.75 per cent revenue sharing. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, a move that opens the coal sector to private players, and termed it a major step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance.

The coal ministry had later revised the list of mines to be auctioned.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Traumatised Vienna silent after gun rampage

Viennas streets lay eerily silent and empty under tight security on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after four people were killed in a gun rampage by a convicted jihadist in the busy city centre.On what was also the first day of a sec...

Implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, WB dissatisfactory: Jal Shakti Ministry

The performance of West Bengal and Rajasthan in implementing Jal Jeevan Mission was dissatisfactory, the Centre said on Tuesday after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with states to discuss the progress of t...

SC commutes man's death sentence for rape & murder of minor girl to life term

The Supreme Court has commuted to life term the death sentence awarded to a man convicted for raping and murdering a two-and-a-half-year old girl in 2013 in Maharashtra. The apex court, which said sexual assault on the minor girl was very s...

Odisha to scale up international visibility of state s tie and dye varieties

The Odisha government has decided to mobilise private investment in the handloom sector in order to create a global brand of the traditional tie and dye varieties, an official said. The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020