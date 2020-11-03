46 MSRTC staff who were on BEST duty test positive for virus

At least 46 more drivers and conductors of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) Sangli division, deployed to operate civic BEST buses in Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the number of drivers and conductors from MSRTC Sangli division who contracted the virus after working in Mumbai has reached 151, a senior MSRTC official said.

Last week, 105 drivers and conductors from Sangli division who were operating BEST buses in Mumbai had tested positive for the infection after they returned to their parent organisation. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the Mumbai civic body's transport wing, had hired buses, drivers and conductors from the MSRTC on contract.

400 drivers and conductors and 100 buses were sent to Mumbai for running BEST services in the second week of October and all have now returned, the official said..