Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides, stocks rise as markets lean toward Biden

The dollar slid and global equity markets rose Tuesday on bets of increased stimulus if Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election against President Donald Trump, but gold prices gained on the prospect of contested voting results. Stocks climbed in Asia after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to near zero and boosted its bond-buying program, a precursor to expectations the Bank of England on Thursday will also ramp up its bond purchases.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 01:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 01:34 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides, stocks rise as markets lean toward Biden

The dollar slid and global equity markets rose Tuesday on bets of increased stimulus if Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election against President Donald Trump, but gold prices gained on the prospect of contested voting results.

Stocks climbed in Asia after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to near zero and boosted its bond-buying program, a precursor to expectations the Bank of England on Thursday will also ramp up its bond purchases. The dollar slid on the notion a Biden victory would weaken the greenback. The former Democratic vice president is expected to boost stimulus spending and be less combative on trade, which would lift other currencies at the dollar's expense.

Biden has held a strong lead in national polls, but Republican Trump is close enough in swing states possibly to gain the 270 Electoral College votes needed to retain the presidency. While the economic data suggests the economy has done well under Trump, "the Senate is more important than the presidency in terms of the stock market", said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes in New York.

Biden will overwhelmingly win the popular vote, but the election is likely to be contested and the outcome is unlikely to be immediately known if Trump takes Florida, Ohio and several other battleground states, he said. Investors hedged their bets, seeking the safety of safe-haven gold, which also can rally due to a weaker dollar. Stocks rose on Wall Street and in Europe on hopes for more fiscal stimulus to combat a growing coronavirus pandemic.

"The sole driver behind gold prices is the high likelihood that there is going to be chaos surrounding the U.S. elections, from the predictions of not having a president by tonight," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,906.30 an ounce, while MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 1.84% to 568.11 and Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 2.35% to 1,378.11.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.14%, the S&P 500 gained 1.91% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.91%. Chris Bailey, Raymond James strategist in London, said markets expect not only a clear Biden victory but also policy that helps reflate prices and entails more fiscal spending.

"The markets in the last 48 hours have become a bit more convinced of a Biden victory without the messy risk of weeks of uncertainty and turmoil," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG. In Europe, growth-sensitive cyclical sectors such as oil and gas, mining and banks once again led the rally.

Markets noted an update from Britain and the European Union on their trade talks that indicated there is still no agreement on longstanding sticking points like fishing rights. For a story on how global markets have fared over the last four years click

Analysts said that while the mood was more upbeat on Tuesday, it remained weak at heart as European countries introduced tougher lockdowns to fight a pandemic that was set to hit their economies harder. Investors await the outcomes of Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week, which are also expected to bring more support.

"The problem with markets is that they are very binary. One day everything is hunky dory and the next day it's the depths of despair, and so you have to tread that tightrope between the two that creates volatility," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.4% overnight. The gauge is less than 1% shy of a two-and-a-half-year high struck in mid-October and up over 5% this year, driven by a 37% rebound from China's markets since March.

Currency markets tilted toward a victory for Biden. The dollar index fell 0.502%, with the euro up 0.54% to $1.1703. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.13% versus the greenback at 104.60 per dollar.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 3.4 basis points to 0.8823%. Oil prices gained about 2% as financial markets staged a broad recovery despite growing concerns that surging coronavirus cases around the world would crimp fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 74 cents to settle at $39.71 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled up 85 cents at $37.66 a barrel.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with how to decide a convicted Mississippi murderers challenge to his sentence of life in prison without parole for a crime he committed at age 15 - a sentence he argued was unconstitutional based ...

Euro zone pledges coordinated polices, loose 2021 fiscal stance as COVID rages

Eurozone finance ministers pledged on Tuesday to coordinate actions for economic recovery and keep fiscal policies loose next year as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is about to wreak fresh havoc on their economies. The minister...

Ukrainian fighter acquitted over killing of Italian photographer

An Italian appeals court on Tuesday acquitted a Ukrainian man who was sentenced to 24 years in jail last year over his alleged role in the 2014 killing of an Italian photographer covering fighting in eastern Ukraine. Journalist Andrea Rocch...

Soccer-Argentina great Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, his personal physician told reporters on Tuesday, after he was admitted to hospital a day earlier.The operation was expected to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020