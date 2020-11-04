Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson & Johnson fails to overturn $2.12 bln baby powder verdict, plans Supreme Court appeal

In its June decision, the Missouri Court of Appeals said it was reasonable to infer from the evidence that Johnson & Johnson "disregarded the safety of consumers" in its drive for profit, despite knowing its talc products caused ovarian cancer.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 02:27 IST
Johnson & Johnson fails to overturn $2.12 bln baby powder verdict, plans Supreme Court appeal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Missouri's highest court on Tuesday refused to consider Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products. The Missouri Supreme Court let stand a June 23 decision by a state appeals court, which upheld a jury's July 2018 finding of liability but reduced J&J's payout from $4.69 billion after dismissing claims by some of the 22 plaintiffs.

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. It said the verdict was the product of a "fundamentally flawed trial, grounded in a faulty presentation of the facts," and was "at odds with decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer."

Kevin Parker, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement: "Johnson & Johnson should accept the findings of the jury and the appellate court and move forward with proper compensation to the victims." Johnson & Johnson said in May it would stop selling its Baby Powder talc in the United States and Canada.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said last month it faces more than 21,800 lawsuits claiming that its talc products cause cancer because of contamination from asbestos, a known carcinogen. In its June decision, the Missouri Court of Appeals said it was reasonable to infer from the evidence that Johnson & Johnson "disregarded the safety of consumers" in its drive for profit, despite knowing its talc products caused ovarian cancer. It also found "significant reprehensibility" in the company's conduct.

Johnson & Johnson has faced intense scrutiny of its baby powder's safety following a 2018 Reuters investigative report that found it knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its talc. Internal company records, trial testimony and other evidence show that from at least 1971 to the early 2000s, J&J's raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos. (https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/johnsonandjohnson-cancer/)

Johnson & Johnson shares were up 2 cents at $138.71 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Also Read: Johnson beats Cilic in first round of Cologne Championships

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Germany readies exhibition halls, mobile teams for COVID-19 vaccination

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told...

Science News Roundup: Viral load may predict ventilator need; Coronavirus damages red blood cells and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Viral load may predict ventilator need, death riskViral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunityCoronavirus damages re...

'We're really afraid': Fierce Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, plowed into Nicaragua on Tuesday in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and infrastructure and threatening deadly floods. Eta came as...

Peru's president says opponents 'playing with democracy' in new impeachment bid

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Tuesday said opposition lawmakers were irresponsibly playing with democracy by seeking to impeach him and that he would answer their baseless charges against him in Congress later this week.In doing so,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020