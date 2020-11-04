Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson & Johnson fails to overturn $2.12 bln baby powder verdict, plans Supreme Court appeal

The company said last month it faces more than 21,800 lawsuits claiming that its talc products cause cancer because of contamination from asbestos, a known carcinogen. In its June decision, the Missouri Court of Appeals said it was reasonable to infer from the evidence that Johnson & Johnson "disregarded the safety of consumers" in its drive for profit, despite knowing its talc products caused ovarian cancer.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 03:42 IST
Johnson & Johnson fails to overturn $2.12 bln baby powder verdict, plans Supreme Court appeal

Missouri's highest court on Tuesday refused to consider Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products. The Missouri Supreme Court let stand a June 23 decision by a state appeals court, which upheld a jury's July 2018 finding of liability but reduced J&J's payout from $4.69 billion after dismissing claims by some of the 22 plaintiffs.

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. It said the verdict was the product of a "fundamentally flawed trial, grounded in a faulty presentation of the facts," and was "at odds with decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer."

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company also said it will set aside a $2.1 billion reserve for the verdict, to be reflected in its year-end financial results. Kevin Parker, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement: "Johnson & Johnson should accept the findings of the jury and the appellate court and move forward with proper compensation to the victims."

Johnson & Johnson said in May it would stop selling its Baby Powder talc in the United States and Canada. The company said last month it faces more than 21,800 lawsuits claiming that its talc products cause cancer because of contamination from asbestos, a known carcinogen.

In its June decision, the Missouri Court of Appeals said it was reasonable to infer from the evidence that Johnson & Johnson "disregarded the safety of consumers" in its drive for profit, despite knowing its talc products caused ovarian cancer. It also found "significant reprehensibility" in the company's conduct. Johnson & Johnson has faced intense scrutiny of its baby powder's safety following a 2018 Reuters investigative report that found it knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its talc.

Internal company records, trial testimony and other evidence show that from at least 1971 to the early 2000s, J&J's raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos. (https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/johnsonandjohnson-cancer/) Johnson & Johnson shares closed down 19 cents at $138.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Also Read: UK's Johnson says holiday hunger for school children is an issue

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Port decision gives hope for land-based America's Cup spectators

Americas Cup defenders Team New Zealand are hoping that a Wednesday decision by Ports of Auckland will make it possible for two of their proposed five courses for next years regatta to be reinstated. Aucklands harbourmaster had restricted t...

'Praying that Biden wins': Asylum seekers hold their breath as U.S. votes

In a makeshift refugee camp just across the border from Brownsville, Texas, Oscar Borjas and a few friends are planning to gather on Tuesday night to watch anxiously as results from the U.S. presidential election roll in.Borjas, a Honduran ...

Trump or Biden? Big turnout, few hiccups as voters choose

Millions of voters braved coronavirus concerns and occasional long lines on Tuesday to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in an epic election that will influence how the US confronts everything from th...

Brazil vice president defends rain forest policy, says it won't change if Biden wins in U.S.

Vice-President Hamilton Mourao on Tuesday defended Brazils environmental policies, saying the country was working to protect the Amazon rain forest and adding nothing will change if Democrat Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidential election. Bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020