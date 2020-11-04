Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feds President Andrew Hoggard elected to International Dairy Federation Board

The Manawatu dairy farmer gets up at 4.30 am to milk his herd but at least once or twice a month it’s going to be midnight or 1 am starts as he joins on-line northern hemisphere meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-11-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 08:08 IST
Feds President Andrew Hoggard elected to International Dairy Federation Board
The IDF is the only organisation which represents the entire dairy value chain at a global level - from farm gate to retailer fridge. Image Credit : PxHere

Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard is well used to representing New Zealand's farmers. On top of that, he'll now be representing dairy farmers from all corners of the planet on the board of the International Dairy Federation.

The Manawatu dairy farmer gets up at 4.30 am to milk his herd but at least once or twice a month it's going to be midnight or 1 am starts as he joins on-line northern hemisphere meetings.

The IDF is the only organisation which represents the entire dairy value chain at a global level - from farm gate to retailer fridge. Hundreds of millions of people depend on the dairy sector for their livelihoods as farmers, processors, suppliers or traders and every day billions of people consume protein, calcium and other key nutrients from milk and dairy products.

The IDF works to support the development of robust, science and evidence-based international standards for dairy products, as well as extending global sector knowledge through its unique network of experts and research on topics such as sustainability and nutrition that can be shared with member nations - and particularly developing nations.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning (NZ time), representatives of more than 40 dairy-producing countries, representing over 75% of global milk production, at the IDF General Assembly elected new and returning representatives to the IDF board and committees. Andrew was elected as the sole farmer representative on the governing board.

He's not new to the set-up. Andrew has been on animal health, farm management and environment standing committees and has just finished his second two-year stint on the IDF's Scientific Programme Co-ordination Committee. That's the body that decides which of scores of potential workstreams covering everything from research to nutrition, processing, marketing and more should be the priority for IDF resources.

In the least one respect, Andrew says he'll be pushing the same principle he's used to arguing on behalf of farmers across the sectors in New Zealand: that policies, regulations and proposals need to pass the SPA test: is it sensible; it is practical, is it affordable?

"An emerging opportunity for the IDF is the United Nations food systems dialogue. It's a focus of NGOs and other bodies and individuals all around the world, not just in New Zealand, to try and describe what a sustainable food system looks like," Andrew says.

"This dialogue is the opportunity to move beyond the sometimes emotive views gaining traction on how we should farm, and what we should produce, to ensure it is grounded in science, is practical, and rational in terms of the global challenge to ensure nutritionally adequate diets while also maintaining sufficient food production for future generations.

"My aim is to make sure the farmer voice and knowledge base is heard loud and clear among the other voices."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UNICEF prepositions emergency supplies to Nicaragua affected by Hurricane Eta

Hurricane Eta hit Nicaragua early Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm, potentially impacting 1,227,000 people, including nearly 500,000 children estimation based on data available from ADAM program from WFP. Eta could cause life-threaten...

AP VoteCast: Voters say pandemic top issue in election

With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate. Vote...

Delaware elects country's first transgender state senator

Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in. McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open followin...

Germany announces US$ 17million contribution for sustainable food systems

Germany became the first donor today to invest in Food Systems 2030, a new World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund that proposes to help countries maximize the impact of their public spending and transform their food systems to increase food secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020