Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-Tension between China and Australia over commodities trade

China is expected to block imports of sugar, red wine, lobster, barley, coal and copper ore and concentrates from Australia, according to the media reports. OCTOBER 2020 Australia investigates reports that China has verbally instructed buyers to avoid Australian coal supplies. China has ordered cotton mills to stop buying Australian supplies or face the risk of a tariff of 40%.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 08:44 IST
TIMELINE-Tension between China and Australia over commodities trade

Australia's ties with top trade partner China soured in 2018 when it became the first country to publicly ban China's Huawei from its 5G network, and worsened after Canberra called for an enquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

Tit-for-tat diplomatic reprisals have since followed, including raids on the homes of Chinese journalists in Australia, evacuation of some Australian journalists from China and a raft of trade measures imposed by China on Australian exports. China is by far Australia's top overall export market, worth $104 billion in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), so a lasting severing of trade ties could damage the Australian economy.

Australian shipments of beef, barley and coal worth billions of dollars have been the most impacted by recent measures, and China has been able to find alternative supplies easily. Iron ore - Australia's top export and a critical ingredient for China's massive steel sector - has been spared so far from any crossfire, as has Australian LNG.

Here is a timeline of how commodities markets have been impacted by the mounting tensions between the countries: NOVEMBER 2020

China rejects Australia's appeal to scrap anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on its barley exports. Beijing banned barley shipments from Australia-based grain exporter Emerald Grain, owned by Japan's Sumitomo Corp.

Australia stopped rock lobster shipments to top market China, after Beijing imposed new live seafood inspections that include checks for traces of minerals and metals. China's Foreign Ministry said Chinese customs repeatedly found biohazards in Australian timber after media reports that Beijing had halted timber imports from Australia's northeastern Queensland state.

China's Foreign Ministry said reduced imports of Australian products like wine, coal and sugar were the result of buyers' own decisions, after media reports stated that Beijing had warned importers to stop buying a range of Australian goods. China is expected to block imports of sugar, red wine, lobster, barley, coal and copper ore and concentrates from Australia, according to the media reports.

OCTOBER 2020 Australia investigates reports that China has verbally instructed buyers to avoid Australian coal supplies.

China has ordered cotton mills to stop buying Australian supplies or face the risk of a tariff of 40%. China is the biggest buyer of Australian cotton, with the trade worth about A$900 million ($637 million) during the 2018/19 crop year. AUGUST 31/SEPTEMBER 2020

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter CBH Grain after pests were found, and orders stricter inspections of Australian wheat and barley. Australia is the biggest barley supplier to China, exporting about A$1.5 billion to A$2 billion worth a year, which is more than half its exports.

AUGUST 2020 China, the top export market for Australian wine, launches anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probes on some Australian wines.

MAY 2020 China hits Australian barley with anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% from May 19, with the duties expected to last five years.

It also halts beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors. FEBRUARY 2019

China's northern port of Dalian bans imports of Australian coal and caps overall coal imports from all sources to the end of 2019 at 12 million tonnes. [https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-australia-coal-exclusive-idUSKCN1QA0F1 ]

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UNICEF prepositions emergency supplies to Nicaragua affected by Hurricane Eta

Hurricane Eta hit Nicaragua early Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm, potentially impacting 1,227,000 people, including nearly 500,000 children estimation based on data available from ADAM program from WFP. Eta could cause life-threaten...

AP VoteCast: Voters say pandemic top issue in election

With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate. Vote...

Delaware elects country's first transgender state senator

Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in. McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open followin...

Germany announces US$ 17million contribution for sustainable food systems

Germany became the first donor today to invest in Food Systems 2030, a new World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund that proposes to help countries maximize the impact of their public spending and transform their food systems to increase food secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020