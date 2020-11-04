Left Menu
Banks drag FTSE 100 lower as U.S. election race gets tight

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with banks, commodity sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff as early results from the U.S. election showed a very tight race between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.2%.

Banks and mining stocks fell between 2.8% and 3.5% after leading a surge in UK stock markets earlier this week on bets of a decisive victory that could pave way for more economic stimulus. Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the election with millions of votes still uncounted after Biden said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours or days.

Among individual stocks, Marks & Spencer Group Plc rose 0.9% after the retailer posted a smaller-than expected first-half loss as COVID-19 pandemic hammered its clothing sales.

