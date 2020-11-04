Vuyani Hako appointed as new COO for Public Investment Corporation

The Board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has confirmed the appointment of Vuyani Hako as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the PIC, effective from 1 November 2020.

Until now, Hako was the PIC's Executive Head for Properties and has previously acted as CEO between March 2019 and July 2020.

Hako holds a Master of Business Management and Administration, a Bachelor of Science in Town and Regional Planning and has completed the Executive Leadership Programme.

He represents the PIC on a number of boards of investee companies as a non-executive director.

The Board has also confirmed the appointment of August van Heerden as the new Chief Risk Officer for the PIC.

Van Heerden will assume his duties at the PIC on 4 January 2021. He is the current Chief Risk Officer for the ABSA Group.

"I am excited to welcome Van Heerden to the PIC team. He has extensive experience in the financial services industry as a corporate finance executive, having worked at Nedbank, Standard Bank and Discovery Bank, amongst others," PIC CEO Abel Sithole said.

Van Heerden holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science (Honours), a Bachelor of Commerce (BComm), a Diploma in Financial Markets and Instruments and an Advanced Diploma in Banking Law.

"I congratulate Messrs Hako and Van Heerden with their appointment and look forward to working with them in rebuilding institutional integrity and trust amongst our people, clients and key stakeholders, as the PIC reclaims its place amongst the best and esteemed," Sithole said.

In order to strengthen governance and the executive management team, the board continues with the recruitment process to appoint a Chief Investment Officer and a Chief Technology Officer.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)