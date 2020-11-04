Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ansr acquires Bengaluru-based AI firm FastNext

However, the company didn't disclose the acquisition cost. Post the acquisition, FastNext employees will join Ansr and work closely with its product Talent500. "Ansr's Talent500 will play a pivotal role in this partnership for achieving comprehensive 360-degree candidate profiles," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:09 IST
Ansr acquires Bengaluru-based AI firm FastNext

The US-based Ansr on Wednesday announced acquisition of Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm FastNext in a cash and stock deal. However, the company didn't disclose the acquisition cost.

Post the acquisition, FastNext employees will join Ansr and work closely with its product Talent500. "The acquisition will enable Ansr empower global enterprises to build the best teams for their global capability centres (GCC) by using deep learning and AI-powered tools across talent acquisition and management, smart workspace management and business workflows," Ansr said in a statement.

The first of the capabilities Ansr aims to build with FastNext is in AI driven talent acquisition and management that will augment existing consulting and technology capabilities. It will help clients in areas such as talent acquisition and management. "Ansr's Talent500 will play a pivotal role in this partnership for achieving comprehensive 360-degree candidate profiles," the statement said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Ansr

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, UK on cooperation in telecommunications, ICTs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the Ministry of Communications of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports DCMS of...

RailTel announces its highest ever consolidated income of Rs 11,660.05 million

RailTel has announced its highest ever consolidated income of Rs 11,660.05 million in its 20th Annual General Meeting held on October 28 through video conferencing, the PSU said in a statement on Wednesday. This is a growth of 12.3 per cent...

US policy towards China not going to change whether Biden wins or Trump gets re-elected: Gautam Bambawale

By Abhishek Bhardwaj Although US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden may differ in style there will, however, be no change in substance as far as policy and approach of the US towards China is concerned, says form...

Adani Enterprises posts Rs 436 cr quarterly profit

Turning profitable in the September quarter, Adani Enterprises on Wednesday reported a quarterly consolidated profit of Rs 435.73 crore. The Gautam Adani-led company had clocked a consolidated loss of Rs 10.06 crore in the corresponding qua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020