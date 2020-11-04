RSS chief in Bhopal for regional working committee meeting

RSS chief in Bhopal for regional working committee meetingPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:26 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh `Bhaiyyaji'Joshi arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday ahead of a meeting ofthe organization's regional working committee here
The two-day meeting will begin on Thursday, RSSMadhya Bharat Prant spokesperson Omprakash Sisodia said
The Sangh's national office-bearers from MadhyaPradesh and Chhattisgarh would participate in the meeting, hesaid.
