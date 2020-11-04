Left Menu
SAIL's October sales up 21 pc to 1.34 MT

The company had posted sales of 1.113 MT in the same month in 2019, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement. SAIL has posted an impressive 21 per cent growth in sales during October.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent rise in its sales at 1.341 million tonnes (MT) during October 2020. The company had posted sales of 1.113 MT in the same month in 2019, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

SAIL has posted an impressive 21 per cent growth in sales during October. The company's domestic sales and exports were at 1.341 MT against 1.113 MT in the corresponding period of last year (CPLY), it said. This is the best ever October sales performance of the company, it added "The crude steel production and the saleable steel production also grew substantially by 14 per cent and stood at 1.446 MT and 1.347 MT, respectively, during the month over CPLY," SAIL said.

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, "The company is continually posting strong sales performance from June onwards. SAIL is determined to continue this growth streak." The production is being continuously scaled up to reach higher than the pre-Covid levels. The domestic steel industry has also started echoing the positive sentiments of the economy, he added. SAIL, under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel producer.

