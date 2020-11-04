Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIH Q2 net loss at Rs 118.77 cr due to COVID-19 pandemic impact

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 118.77 crore for the quarter ended September on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:41 IST
EIH Q2 net loss at Rs 118.77 cr due to COVID-19 pandemic impact

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 118.77 crore for the quarter ended September on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.55 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 84.80 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 351.17 crore for the same period a year ago. A nationwide lockdown was imposed across India on March 24, 2020, whereby hotel operations were mandated to remain non-operational for different periods across various states in the country.

This had a severe impact on business at the company's and its subsidiaries' hotels and other operations acrossIndia and overseas for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, the filing said. Similar restrictions in other countries also affected business from various international markets, it added.

Post lifting of the lockdown, business at hotels and restaurants have gradually started picking up, especially at leisure locations, the filing said. Shares of EIH Ltd closed at Rs 74.15 per scrip on BSE, down 0.27 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland sees record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Bern Switzerland, November 4 ANISputnik Switzerland has registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, which is the highest rise since the onset of the pandemic, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday. The cumulative count...

Multidisciplinary team visits Ladakh to speed up implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

A multidisciplinary team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission comprising officials of the ministry and experts visited Ladakh to help in implementation of the mission, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. Both the union territories of...

Earlier IO to face inquiry over closure of case against Arnab

The officer, who had earlier investigated the abetment to suicide case in which journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, will face inquiry, the police said. The earlier investigation officer IO of the case had submitted a closur...

India will not compromise on its territorial integrity: Shringla

India will not compromise on its territorial integrity, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, noting that Chinas unusual step to unilaterally alter the status quo has contributed to the deterioration of the bilateral ties. Shri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020