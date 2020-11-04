Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID tests being ramped up at ISBTs as inter-state bus travel resumes

With the resumption of the inter-state bus service, medical teams have started screening passengers arriving from other states for COVID-19 by conducting around 1,500 rapid tests daily at Anand Vihar ISBT, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:28 IST
COVID tests being ramped up at ISBTs as inter-state bus travel resumes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the resumption of the inter-state bus service, medical teams have started screening passengers arriving from other states for COVID-19 by conducting around 1,500 rapid tests daily at Anand Vihar ISBT, officials said. Out of the 1,500 tests conducted on Wednesday, 19 people including 11 passengers were found positive for the novel coronavirus and were shifted to a COVID care facility at Akshardham, they said.

The rapid testing at Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs will begin from Thursday, officials said. The three inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmiri Gate opened on Tuesday after a gap of around seven months. The ISBTs were closed after announcement of the countrywide lockdown in March to check spread of COVID-19.

"Shahdara district administration has deployed 47 personnel including two doctors and 15 lab technicians to conduct daily around 1500 rapid tests on the passengers and other persons there," said a senior Transport department official. Rapid COVID-19 testing with a daily capacity of 400 tests is also being arranged at Sarai Kale Khan ISBT by the south-east district administration. Testing at Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmiri Gate ISBTs will start from Thursday, he said.

The number of buses arriving from other states at the ISBTs increased slightly on the second day of commencement of the inter-state service. A total of 629 buses at the ISBTs arrived from neighbouring UP, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan by Wednesday evening. On Monday, 542 buses from other states arrived there.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) that operates the ISBT has issued a standard operating procedure allowing only 50 percent buses from other states, as compared to pre COVID-19 times, in the city. Various safety measures including compulsorily wearing face masks, thermal screening, social distancing have been put in place at the ISBTs to check the virus' spread..

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Argentinas Diego Schwartzman sent a message of support to his namesake and sporting idol Diego Maradona after his 7-5 6-3 win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday. Maradona, who won the World Cup wit...

Brazil lower house overrides Bolsonaro veto on payroll tax break extension

The lower house of Brazils Congress on Wednesday overrode President Jair Bolsonaros veto of an extension to payroll tax exemptions for 2021. Lawmakers voted 430-33 to override the presidential veto of continued tax breaks in 17 labor-intens...

Varanasi resident moves UP assembly to unseat Mukhtar Ansari on absenteeism

A plea has been made to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit to disqualify jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a lawmaker on grounds of his being absent from the House proceedings without its permission since its constitution ...

Boy abducted from Chandrapur, found abandoned in Nagpur

An eight-year-old boy was kidnapped from Ghugus town in Chandrapur district by an unidentified person who abandoned him hours later in Nagpur, fearing arrest, police said on Wednesday. The boy was playing near a temple in the town when he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020