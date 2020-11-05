Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures jump as potential Washington gridlock signals less regulatory risk

The worst possible outcome is a 'blue sweep' and a contested election." Wall Street's main indexes had surged on Wednesday to close at their highest levels in more than a week, with the benchmark S&P 500 posting its best day since June and the tech-heavy Nasdaq since April. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Corp jumped more than 4%, while Facebook soared 8%, as investors bet Big Tech companies would face less antitrust risk under a divided Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:57 IST
US STOCKS-Futures jump as potential Washington gridlock signals less regulatory risk

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as investors were optimistic that a potential gridlock in Washington could reduce the chance of major policy changes, although concerns remained about the risk of a contested presidential election.

At 3:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 280 points, or 1.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 42.25 points, or 1.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 221.75 points, or 1.89%. Democrat Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the U.S. presidential race on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome and protesters took to the streets.

Meanwhile, Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine. "Assuming that things stay somewhat as they are – that Republicans will retain control of the Senate - this is best of both worlds," said Philip Blancato, chief executive officer of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.

"The market will protect its capital gains and we are going to get a stimulus package either way. The worst possible outcome is a 'blue sweep' and a contested election." Wall Street's main indexes had surged on Wednesday to close at their highest levels in more than a week, with the benchmark S&P 500 posting its best day since June and the tech-heavy Nasdaq since April.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Corp jumped more than 4%, while Facebook soared 8%, as investors bet Big Tech companies would face less antitrust risk under a divided Congress. Shares of defense contractors Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin also rose on receding expectations of a cut in defense spending.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Ram Kadam meets Governor over Arnab Goswami's arrest, to hold hunger strike tomorrow

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking action against police officials who allegedly beaten Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Nine policemen who beaten up journalist Arnab Goswami should be suspend...

Spain's economic recovery to continue as long as virus is contained, says Economy minister

The Spanish economic recovery seen in the third quarter is poised to continue as long as the virus pandemic is contained, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.Spanish gross domestic product expanded at a record pace of 16.7 in th...

Hang Seng notches 16-week closing high as Biden odds improve; Shanghai up

Hong Kongs Hang Seng Index soared to its highest close in more than three months on Thursday and China A-shares gained as U.S. election results showed a firming lead for Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election.With...

Woman in Pune village suffers grave damage to eyes while resisting molestation attempt

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman sustained critical injuries in both her eyes while trying to resist an alleged molestation attempt by an unidentified person in Nhavare village of Pune. The incident took place on Tuesday night wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020