Daiki Axis' Johkasou recieves CII's Green Product Certification in India

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Daiki Axis' Johkasou has become the first Sewage Treatment product in India to secure the GreenPro Ecolabel certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Daiki Axis India Pvt. Ltd., a part of Daiki Japan, the largest manufacturer of STPs in the world. The technology promotes decentralisation of domestic wastewater treatment by enabling black and greywater treatment at source and avoiding need for installing large piped networks and infrastructure.

Daiki Axis's Johkasou is based on the concept of 'Treat at the site, reuse at the site'. It can be used to treat wastewater in residential buildings, communities, public utility centres, industries, offices, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, parks, malls, among others. The key highlights of the Daiki Axis's Johkasou technology are high performance, modular design, low maintenance requirements, no requirement for a full-time operator, low energy consumption, longer product life and faster execution without any issues of noise and odour.

The treated water can be used for several applications like horticulture, construction, vehicle wash, fire-fighting, dust control, cooling tower make-up, industrial purposes, or reviving local water bodies. "We are thrilled to win this distinction. It is a testament to our continued investment in innovation, technology and research and development efforts. Daiki Axis's Johkasou is a cutting-edge technology to treat domestic wastewater at local level in cost-effective and sustainable manner. This accreditation will be a step forward in fostering innovation under Make in India and usher behavioural change towards the reuse of treated wastewater for non-potable applications instead of wasting freshwater resources," said Kamal Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer, Daiki Axis India.

It only takes a day to install Daiki Axis Johkasou STP at a particular location compared to several months taken by conventional solutions. The product can be installed over the surface or underground so that space can be utilized as car parking or green cover, and the model can be chosen from the variety of available options as per the capacity requirements. The maintenance cost over the years is also significantly less compared to that of the conventional alternatives. "Daiki Axis' Johkasou technology uses a combination of anaerobic and aerobic natural wastewater treatment processes in a controlled manner; the continued 'Nitrification' and 'De-nitrification' processes ensure consistent performance by using minimal energy and no pumps, chemicals, or external support. The technology adheres to the current and upcoming discharge quality norms of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State PCBs and the National Green Tribunal (NGT)," added Kamal Tiwari.

The Daiki Axis's Johkasou STP is fully FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic) product, it has four chambers for the flow of the wastewater and step by step treatment of wastewater. The first chamber allows separation and the first sedimentation to take place. The second chamber facilitates the decomposition of the organic material through micro-organisms in the wastewater. The third part consists of a moving bed chamber that is filled with moving bed media that move by blower aeration. The fourth chamber enables the second sedimentation and disinfection, excess sludge and waste water is transferred to the first chamber again by an air lift mechanism created using the air blower line while the treated water goes out of the system for further usage or treatment.

For example, a 50 KLD STP running cost gap is huge between the Daiki Axis' Johkasou and conventional products. In 10 years, the running cost gap grows to as much as 153 lakhs, making Daiki Axis' Johkasou an obvious choice. The structure of this model has been devised by the National Building Authority of Japan, and there are several products already installed worldwide that are working for over 50 years. India is one of the most important and strategic market for Daiki and our ultimate aim is to setup local manufacturing facilities in each state of India to revolutionize the decentralised wastewater treatment market in India and provide Indian users the Japanese quality products at Indian prices says Mr. Rio Waza, the Japanese director for Daiki Axis India.

The water crisis is a potent threat in India faced by around 600 million people. The recycling and reuse of wastewater is a viable solution to address the water crisis as well as sanitation and environmental issues. According to an estimate, 6 per cent of India's GDP will be lost due to the water crisis by 2050. The reuse and recycling of wastewater can address the water crisis in India. About 70 per cent of the water in India is contaminated, and 67 per cent of domestic wastewater is still discharged without treatment to rivers, water bodies and ground.

GreenPro is a Type - 1 Ecolabel which enables the end users in the building sector and manufacturing industries to choose appropriate products, materials and technologies for reducing the environment impacts during the construction, operation and maintenance of their buildings and factories. GreenPro Ecolabel is accredited by Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN) through GENICES - GEN's Internationally Coordinated Ecolabelling System. Daiki Axis India's parent company Daiki Japan is listed at the Tokyo stock exchange with over 60 years' experience. Daiki has six world-class factories, 37 offices in Japan and seven global subsidiaries. Daiki Axis' Johkasou's manufacturing plant in located in Vapi, Gujarat, as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, and Daiki Axis India has done about 120 plus installations across the country so far.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)