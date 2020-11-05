Left Menu
Ashish Sukhadeve Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:15 IST
Ashish Sukhadeve Accepted Into Forbes Business Council
Analytics Insight logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Ashish Sukhadeve was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. "We are honored to welcome Ashish Sukhadeve into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council.

"Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world," he added. As an accepted member of the Council, Ashish has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Ashish will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q and A panels alongside other experts. Finally, Ashish will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team. "I am honored and excited to be a part of the Forbes community and look forward to network with the world's top business leaders and entrepreneurs. Analytics Insight is a leading platform for Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics and Robotics Insights, and I look forward to sharing my views on these disruptive technologies with Forbes readers and gaining insights from my peers as these technologies evolve," said Ashish.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

