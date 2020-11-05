Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Postcard Hotel Wins Asia's Leading Luxury Hotel at World Travel Awards

In just a year of being operational, the brand has managed to make a mark for itself amongst the top luxury hotels in Asia. Kapil Chopra and a team of experienced hospitality professionals founded The Postcard Hotel with a vision to open experiential luxury hotels in unique destinations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:28 IST
The Postcard Hotel Wins Asia's Leading Luxury Hotel at World Travel Awards

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The latest entrant in the Indian luxury hotel space, The Postcard Hotel walks away with multiple honours at The World Travel Awards, 2020. The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu has been voted as ‘Asia’s Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel’ and ‘Bhutan’s Leading Boutique Hotel’, The Postcard Cuelim, South Goa has been voted as ‘India’s Leading Boutique Hotel’ and ‘Goa’s Leading Boutique Hotel’ and The Postcard Velha, Old Goa has been voted as ‘India’s Best Wellness Retreat’. In just a year of being operational, the brand has managed to make a mark for itself amongst the top luxury hotels in Asia.

Kapil Chopra and a team of experienced hospitality professionals founded The Postcard Hotel with a vision to open experiential luxury hotels in unique destinations. The immersive hospitality and its unconventional and fluid nature is what truly sets the brand apart. No set breakfast hours, personalised exclusive dining, cocktails on arrival and the flexibility of anytime check-in and check-out are some of the unique offerings that have contributed to the vast recognition and appreciation of the brand. “Evolving rapidly and staying positive in this new environment was the need of the hour. While our hotels continued to provide the highest levels of service and genuine care for our guests, enhancing the procedures and protocols for safety of our guests and team became our priority. Additionally, to ensure that they feel safe and reassured, The One Key Hotel was introduced,” says Chopra.

The ‘One Key’ access is a unique service that allows guests to book the entire hotel for themselves, during which the property is completely closed off to non-residential guests with a complete sanitisation of the premises including the pool prior to arrival. The boutique nature of The Postcard properties and their polished safety and service standards is what contributed to their success post opening after the nationwide lockdown this year. With limited inventory and plenty of outdoor spaces, social distancing is naturally inbuilt in the way the hotels are designed, with enough space for each guest to feel secluded and enjoy their own private experiences. This has led to possibly the biggest success story globally for any brand with revenue for the current year already exceeding last year’s - buoyed by an increased occupancy and high average room rates.

Each hotel by The Postcard offers unique experiences that are true to its surroundings, giving guests a sense of the neighbourhood and the destination in a way never seen before. The Postcard Cuelim, is a 350 year old restored estate located in South Goa. This six room hotel overlooking 3500 acres of lush green paddy fields seamlessly blends in with Goa’s rich culture and tropical radiance, providing the experience of seclusion and disconnect. The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu is nestled in a forest on the outskirts of Bhutan’s capital city. The newly built hotel with 15 suites and a minimum room size of 995 square feet is located with a spectacular hilltop view of the Thimphu valley and surrounding forests. Just a 20-minute drive from Thimphu city’s sights and sounds, the hotel aims to provide a sense of splendid seclusion. As the only carbon negative country in the world, 72% of Bhutan is forest covered, and The Postcard is a perfect base from which one can explore the magnificent landscape and culture of Bhutan. The Postcard Hotel is committed to opening a multitude of new hotels in hidden holiday destinations across India and the globe. The Postcard, Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, Karnataka and The Postcard in the Himalayas, Mashobra are expected to open first amongst their planned openings in 2021. “Travellers today are receptive and eager. They’re not simply satisfied with stunning sceneries, but also want to expand their cultural knowledge and grow as individuals- Gir provides the option of a great wildlife experience and an opportunity to sight the majestic Lion,” says Kapil Chopra, Founder and CEO, The Postcard Hotel. He added, “Untouched locations that allow people to get away from their urban lifestyles and reconnect with nature is what the affluent traveller is looking for. For those wanting a coastal experience that is slightly off the beaten track, the Maravanthe coast in Karnataka is one of the most picturesque coastal stretches in India. As Indian travellers start looking for new domestic destinations, the more pristine areas in the Himalayas will also come into vogue. I see Mashobra having the benefit of easy accessibility and close proximity to Shimla, along with the sense of being cut off from the crowds.” About The Postcard Hotel Kapil Chopra along with a team of luxury hoteliers founded The Postcard Hotel on a mission to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. Launched in December 2018, The Postcard Hotel is a bold and ambitious brand committed to creating new rules and setting new standards in experiential luxury. It launched in Goa and successfully operates 3 resorts in the destination - The Postcard Moira, The Postcard Velha and The Postcard Cuelim. In the beginning of 2020, the brand marked its international presence in Bhutan and Sri Lanka - The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu and The Postcard Galle respectively. The brand is resolute in its dedication to crafting stunningly designed hotels, preserving local authenticity from design to cuisine, all the while offering impeccable service in 50 intimate hotels in 5 years.

Image 1: The Postcard Cuelim Image 2: The Postcard Velha - Aerial PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COAS of Indian Army conferred honorary rank of General of Nepali Army

The Chief of Army Staff Indian Army, General MM Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. According to a statement released by the Embassy of India in Kathman...

India asks OPEC to correct pricing anomalies

India, the worlds third-largest oil importer, on Thursday pressed for assessing the impact of COVID-induced disruptions to global energy sector supply chains and said oil-cartel OPEC needs to address anomalies in the crude price differentia...

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit up 83 pc at Rs 26 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of t...

Sivasankar shared confidential information to Swapna,says ED as court extends his custody by 6 more days

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, on Thursday claimed that M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, had shared confidential information pertaining to governments t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020