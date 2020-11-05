Hyderabad cop runs 'extra mile' to clear way for ambulance in

Left Menu
G Babji, a constable with Abids Traffic Police Station, noticed the ambulance stuck in traffic jam along the GPO Junction-Koti road stretch on Monday evening and jumped into action to clear its path and ensure that it reached the hospital in time.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:22 IST
One would normally find police personnel on busy crossings of the city manning traffic, carrying out inspections and issuing challans to violators. But a constable of the Hyderabad Traffic Police department ran more than a kilometre to make way for a speeding ambulance here during peak hour recently to save a life and his efforts have invited a lot of praise on social media after a video of the incident went viral.

G Babji, a constable with Abids Traffic Police Station, noticed the ambulance stuck in traffic jam along the GPO Junction-Koti road stretch on Monday evening and jumped into action to clear its path and ensure that it reached the hospital in time. "Because of the traffic jam, the ambulance was not moving. So, I just wanted to make sure that it crossed the stretch..

Without any second thought I started running before the ambulance to clear the way. I felt happy and satisfied after the ambulance crossed the stretch," Babji told PTI. Several netizens, including Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao and senior police officials have shared the clip and lauded the cop's dedication and passion towards his work.

The city police also took to social media to share another video that was shot by someone inside the ambulance. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar heaped praise on Babji for the good job andhonoured him with a memento on Thursday.

According to Babji, there was heavy vehicular traffic that day and at around 6.30 pm the ambulance reached the spot. ".. it is my duty... in the past also I did it and will continue to do in the future as well," he said.

The police man further said he was not aware that someone was recording the entire incident. It was only after the video started doing rounds online that he came to know of it. Minister Harish Rao on Thursday commended Babji's work and said his efforts in saving a patient's life made him very happy and he has made the police department proud.

The manner in which Babji discharged his duty will set a precedent for others, he said. Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar in a tweet said, "HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens."PTI VVK GDK ROH ROH

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

PM Modi congratulates Tanzanian president on being sworn in for 2nd term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated John Pombe Magufuli for being sworn in as the President of Tanzania and said he was looking forward to strengthening the friendship between the two countriesMagufuli has taken oath of o...

Motor racing-Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a night race on the streets of the countrys second city Jeddah, the sport and organisers announced on Thursday.The November race will be the third in the Midd...

Man held for molesting COVID-19 patient in Mumbai hospital

A 21-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Thursday. The police on Wednesday nabbed Sanjay Kotewar, attached to a COVID-19 hospital ...

2 injured during encounter in Pulwama

Two unidentified persons were injured during an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, police saidSecurity forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Lalpora area of ...
