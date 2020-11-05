Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. - Odi sells IndusInd Bank shares worth over Rs 221 cr

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:26 IST
Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. - Odi on Thursday sold IndusInd Bank shares worth over Rs 221 crore through an open market transaction. It sold 32.63 lakh scrips of the private sector lender at an average price of Rs 678.1 apiece, as per block deal data on BSE.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 221.32 crore. Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. - Odi is a public shareholder of IndusInd Bank and held 2.15 per cent stake in the lender as per the shareholding data for September 2020 quarter.

The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, another block deal showed. BofA Securities Europe SA had earlier purchased IndusInd Bank's shares worth Rs 183.58 crore, Rs 147.85 crore and Rs 70.66 crore through three separate transactions since the last week of October.

Shares of IndusInd Bank on Thursday closed 5.32 per cent higher at Rs 714.2 apiece on the BSE..

