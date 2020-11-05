Left Menu
Diwali bonus announced for UP govt employees

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday a Diwali bonus for 14.82 lakh state government employees, an official said. There has been a lot of speculation over the declaration of bonus amid the economic situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Adityanath government chose in favour of it, the official said. It will cause a liability of Rs 1,023 crore on the state exchequer.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday a Diwali bonus for 14.82 lakh state government employees, an official said. There has been a lot of speculation over the declaration of bonus amid the economic situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Adityanath government chose in favour of it, the official said.

It will cause a liability of Rs 1,023 crore on the state exchequer. All non-gazetted state employees, staff of government-aided educational institutions, local bodies, and district panchayats, along with daily wagers will be covered under it, according to the official. Like last year, 75 percent of the bonus amount will be credited into the provident fund and 25 percent will be paid in cash. Those employees who are not PF members will be given national savings certificates of this amount.

The employees who have retired after March 31, 2020, or due to retire by April 30 next year will receive full amount of eligible ad-hoc bonus, the spokesman added. For daily wagers, the bonus will be calculated on the maximum monthly wages of Rs 1,200.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

