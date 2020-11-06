Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 4-Fed keeps policy steady amid U.S. election uncertainty

Results from Tuesday's presidential vote were still being tabulated in a few key states, though Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was near the number of electoral votes needed to win the White House. The U.S. central bank did not speak about the election in a policy statement released after its latest two-day meeting, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to address any concerns about the weeks ahead in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT).

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 00:59 IST
WRAPUP 4-Fed keeps policy steady amid U.S. election uncertainty

The Federal Reserve kept its loose monetary policy intact on Thursday and pledged again to do whatever it can in coming months to sustain a U.S. economic recovery threatened by a spreading coronavirus pandemic and facing uncertainty over a still undecided presidential election. Results from Tuesday's presidential vote were still being tabulated in a few key states, though Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was near the number of electoral votes needed to win the White House.

The U.S. central bank did not speak about the election in a policy statement released after its latest two-day meeting, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to address any concerns about the weeks ahead in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT). "Economic activity and employment have continued to recover but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year," the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in a unanimous statement, which left the central bank's key overnight interest rate unchanged at near zero. "The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world."

In a statement virtually unchanged from the one issued at its September policy meeting, the Fed repeated its pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the economy, and promised not to consider raising interest rates until maximum employment had been restored and inflation was heading above its 2% target. The Fed said it would for now continue buying "at least" $120 billion per month in government bonds, and use its other tools and programs as needed depending on how the economy evolves.

The U.S. employment report for October, due to be released by the Labor Department on Friday, will give the latest glimpse of how quickly the economy is pulling the millions unemployed by the pandemic back into jobs. But beyond that the Fed will now be waiting to see whether Biden does indeed win the presidency or whether Republican President Donald Trump manages to remain in power, and what either scenario could mean in terms of additional government spending to help those out of work.

"The risks to the economic recovery have increased since the Fed last met in September, with rising coronavirus cases, slower job growth, a lack of new stimulus for consumers and small businesses, and now an unresolved presidential election," Greg McBride, Bankrate.com's chief financial analyst, said in an email. "The Fed has done what they can do at this point, despite saying they have a range of tools still available." U.S. stocks, up sharply before the Fed's statement was released, showed little immediate response and remained higher on the day. Yields on U.S. Treasury debt securities were little changed, and the dollar remained softer on the day against a basket of major trading partners' currencies.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekends European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spains Mot...

Soccer-UEFA president says handball rule is causing discomfort, frustration

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked FIFA to change the handball rule, saying the current interpretation has led to unfair decisions which had caused growing frustration and discomfort in the sport. In a letter to FIFA president Gian...

Eta's rains and flooding wreak 'shocking' devastation in Central America, 18 dead

Storm Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Central America, killing at least 18 people and turning streets into waist-high water channels, though 60 fishermen who had been missing off Honduras made it back to shore. F...

Trump, Biden supporters stage protests across U.S., as vote tally trickles in

A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the U.S. presidential election started early on Thursday in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that will decide the outco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020