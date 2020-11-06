PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK insurer RSA in talks to be acquired for 7.2bn stg https://on.ft.com/2JyVSra - SFO launches probe into Bombardier for suspected bribery and corruption https://on.ft.com/3mX2Swx

- U.S. Justice Department sues to block Visa's $5.3bn Plaid takeover https://on.ft.com/2IcT7ve - Frasers lifts stake in Mulberry https://on.ft.com/3p07jbN

Overview - British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc is in talks with a consortium of Canadian insurer Intact Financial Corp and Danish insurer Tryg A/S to sell itself for 7.2 billion pounds ($9.46 billion).

- UK's Serious Fraud Office said it was investigating Canadian industrial group Bombardier Inc over suspected bribery in airplane sale to Garuda Indonesia nearly a decade ago. - The U.S. Department of Justice has moved to block Visa Inc's $5.3-billion takeover of fintech group Plaid, claiming that consumers would not be able to find an "innovative alternative" to big credit card companies and would deter new entrants to the payments market if the deal went through.

- Frasers Group Plc has increased its stake in Mulberry Group Plc to 29%. ($1 = 0.7609 pounds)