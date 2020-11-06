Godrej Locks to commemorate Home Safety Day with week-long activities to raise awareness on home safety

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Locks, a brand synonymous with trust, quality, and safety, will be commemorating the Home Safety Day, observed annually on 15th November. As a prelude to this occasion, the brand has planned week- long activities with an aim to increase awareness and adoption of home safety. Godrej Locks aims to encourage citizens to be proactive and stay protected against threats like robberies, burglaries, and thefts by upgrading their main door safety with locks of required safety strength. Home Safety Day also marks the 2nd anniversary of 'Har Ghar Surakshit', a nationwide public awareness campaign by Godrej Locks to make citizens' home safety conscious. According to a report by Research Now, while 70% thefts in India are home thefts, 64% of citizens feel that they are not equipped to handle threats to their homes. The current pandemic has also increased our safety concerns even more. With an alarming increase in unemployment triggered by COVID-19, it is feared that many people would be resorting to criminal activities to make ends meet. This could lead to a spike in robberies and thefts. Hence, there is an urgent need to urge people to be home safety conscious.

Beginning next week, Godrej Locks will organize a series of conversations on social media, with domain experts from various fields like crime, legal, forensics, etc. who will share their perspective and be a part of this movement of bolstering safety of Indian homes. The discussions will focus on understanding psychology of criminals, motives and ways in which people can protect themselves and their loved ones. Godrej Locks has also commissioned a research with police personnel across 12 cities and the findings will be released before Home Safety Day. Commenting on the Home Safety Day and activities planned for the week, Shyam Motwani, Executive VP & Head of Business, Godrej Locks, said "Home Safety, as a subject, is very seldom discussed in India, although 64% of Indians are not equipped to handle safety threats at their homes. There is an alarming increase of 10% in the rate of robberies, thefts and burglaries in Indian homes and we as citizens fail to adopt basic safety measures. As a leading brand which is synonymous with safety, Godrej Locks observes Home Safety Day every year with an aim to propagate home safety awareness and adoption through deliberations and discussions with experts across the board." He further added, "We are extremely happy to share that this Home Safety Day marks the 2nd Anniversary of the 'Har Ghar Surakshit', our initiative launched in 2018 with a view to address the nationwide concern of home safety. As a brand, we have always been at the forefront to create awareness about home safety and we will continue to do so in the future as well." Home robberies, burglaries and thefts continue to be a grave concern for the masses as well as the authorities. Acknowledging the issue, Godrej Locks earmarked Home Safety Day in 2017 to make citizens home safety conscious.

In November, 2019, as part of 'Har Ghar Surakshit', the company had unveiled free of cost Home Safety Assessment Program through which citizens can measure the safety strength of their homes. Godrej Locks did safety assessment of more than 9950 homes till date. The request from households for their Home Safety Assessment is seeing a surge on a monthly basis. This unique offering allowed citizens to gauge safety standards and take precautionary measures to address any loopholes in home safety. About Godrej Locks Godrej Locks is a 123-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Nav-Tal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks and Architectural Hardware & Fittings have changed in form, function and scope of application. But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications.

With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to www.godrejlocks.com Godrej Locks is a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1328290/Godrej_Locks_Logo.jpg