Incuspaze Forays into Gujarat by Launching its Ahmedabad Centre at Vijay Cross Road

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India(NewsVoir)• Incuspaze launches a 300-seater office space at Vijay Cross Road, Ahmedabad. It’s first in Gujarat• Incuspaze is looking to add 4-5 additional office spaces in the next 9-12 months. These top of the line workspaces will be spread across 5 lac sq ft across different cities in Gujarat (Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat to name a few)• With these launches Incuspaze is all set to become largest office space provider in Gujarat Incuspaze, a premium co-working and office space provider with a PAN India presence has announced the launch of their first centre in Ahmedabad at The Link, Vijay Cross Road. The new centre in Ahmedabad is spread across an area of 12,000 sq. feet encompassing 300 seats along with private offices, meeting rooms and conference rooms. Incuspaze at The Link, Ahmedabad is the first centre in the city and within the next 12 months, the company is planning to open 4-5 more centres across different cities in the state. This brand new facility at The Link, offers world class infrastructure for MSEs, large enterprises and start-ups. Given Ahmedabad’s close proximity to Gandhinagar, the city naturally becomes the powerhouse of the state and presents umpteen opportunities. Incuspaze is present in 30 cities and offers 58+ locations across India. Some of the company’s upcoming centres in Vadodara and Trivandrum will house more than 1500 seats combined and with this Incuspaze is committed to making more inroads in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Mohit Srivastava, COO, Incuspaze said, “Over the years the state of Gujarat has positioned itself as the land of opportunities across industries and sectors. The state’s eco system has always thrived with opportunities. And with the recent Make in India campaign under the guidelines of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the stage is set for Gujarat for an explosive growth over the next few years. We are excited to mark our first presence in the state of Gujarat starting with it's heart - Ahmedabad. Co-working spaces are not new to the state. But the kind of flexibility and national access that we provide it was an apt moment for us to enter the state. With more companies adopting the hub and spoke, work near home model, we are confident that Gujarat will surprise us with it’s response." He added, “With the expansion in Gujarat, we are also glad to announce and present for the first time – franchisee opportunities for entrepreneurs across Gujarat and across India. We’ve been receiving encouraging number of enquiries for franchisee’s from across the country. And with the launch in Ahmedabad we feel the timing of this offering is apt. With the launch of the franchisee program we are looking forward to collaborate with builders, asset owners and channel partners to drive revenue opportunities in the state. This initiative will enable entrepreneurs to partner with Incuspaze and create wealth opportunities for themselves and will also drive incremental employment for the local residents." While speaking on the Co-Working industries growth in the Gujarat market he shares, “The state of Gujarat has witnessed massive infrastructure development in the last decade or so. And with the annual Vibrant Gujarat campaign, the state has been able to attract a lot more capital and commitments from International companies and foreign dignitaries. Incuspaze’s entry into the state will further act as a catalyst of growth and will provide the required infrastructure that will help attract international talent and MNC’s to set up offices in the state. With our state-of-the-art infrastructure, and services coupled with advanced security and access control devices, thermal camera’s and IoT devices we promise to deliver top of the line amenities to our member partners." Ahmedabad is the first and our second office is coming up in Vadodara. We have partnered with the Alembic group and this new facility is due to be launched later this month and will have a capacity of 1000 seats making us the largest managed office space provider in Gujarat. Surat and Rajkot are other cities which we are evaluating closely and are open to working with asset owners across these market as we have plans to add 5 lac sq. ft. of area In Gujarat by 2021. Post-COVID, large corporates will consolidate and reassess their real estate portfolio which would allow them to save on their overall expenses. And with the kind of flexibility Incuspaze provides - be it lease tenure, the ability to scale up or right size manpower; the coworking industry and managed office space for large enterprises will witness an exponential growth. Our engagement with large companies and asset owners is at multiple levels. We are able to create monetizing opportunities on the assets that aren’t returning any ROI for investors and for large corporates who own or have leased large real estates in the past; we are able to come in and collaborate with them to help them reduce their monthly rental exposure by 30%-40%. Given that Incuspaze is a national brand, it will allow our member partners in Ahmedabad to have access to our centres and facilities across the country. In this expansion we are also planning to acquire 5 lac sq. ft. space in Gujarat to full fill the demand of a world class office in local vicinity. Moreover, with a sharp focus on driving enterprise real estate solutions; we are well poised to support future growth for companies who aspire to expand and will open new offices across multiple locations in India. Image 1: Incuspaze Ahmedabad Launch Image 2: Mohit Srivastava, COO, Incuspaze PWRPWR