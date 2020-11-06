Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Sept industry output rises less than forecast as virus drags

ING economist Carsten Brzeski expected industry to give the economy momentum going into the fourth quarter, but said new lockdown measures and weaker demand from other euro zone countries meant "this positive momentum will in our view not be enough to avoid (a) double dip for the German economy". Other recent German data have pointed to a fading recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:40 IST
German Sept industry output rises less than forecast as virus drags

German industrial output rose by less than expected in September as the coronavirus crisis held back activity, data showed on Friday, suggesting Europe's largest economy may not have the strength of avoid a double dip.

Industrial output increased by 1.6% on the month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 2.7%. The rise was driven by a rebound in the auto industry, Germany's largest manufacturing sector, which saw output rise by 10.0% in September after a decline of 10.3% in August.

"The manufacturing sector is gradually fighting back," the Economy Ministry said in a statement. "New orders and the business climate suggest that the recovery process will continue, even if this path will become even more rocky in view of the pandemic," it added.

The economy grew by a record 8.2% in the third quarter on higher consumer spending and exports, but an aggressive second wave of infections and a new partial lockdown are now clouding the outlook for the fourth quarter and beyond. A picture is emerging of German industry growing despite the pandemic, while services struggle.

A survey released on Wednesday showed that German services activity shrank for the first time in four months in October, a sign the economy was struggling even before the partial lockdown was imposed. ING economist Carsten Brzeski expected industry to give the economy momentum going into the fourth quarter, but said new lockdown measures and weaker demand from other euro zone countries meant "this positive momentum will in our view not be enough to avoid (a) double dip for the German economy".

Other recent German data have pointed to a fading recovery. Industrial orders grew less than expected in September as euro zone orders dropped, data showed on Thursday. Business morale fell for the first time in six months in October due to concerns about rising virus infection rates.

The Ifo economic institute said earlier on Friday that production expectations for Germany's industrial sector have weakened somewhat for the coming months, adding that it was unclear what impact lockdown measures would have. Germany closed bars, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theatres and domestic tourism on Monday for a month to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has said small and medium-sized firms will be able to claim compensation worth 75% of their revenues from November 2019, up to 1 million euros.

Also Read: Germany declares most of Austria, others virus risk regions

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB storage variant now available in US

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition FE 5G has got a new 256GB storage variant in the US which joins the existing 128GB storage model.The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage is priced at USD769.99 and is available for purchase in the US in...

Maha: Two held for stealing motorcycles in Bhiwandi

The police have solved nine cases of motorcycle thefts in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the crime, an official said on Friday. In light of the rise in motorcycle theft...

I-T raids WB-based coal trading group in Rs 150-cr tax evasion case 

The Income-tax department has conducted raids against a West Bengal-based coal trader on charges of alleged tax evasion to the tune of Rs 150 crore, the CBDT said on Friday. The raids that took place on Thursday&#160;led to the seizure of u...

Over 7,600 people infected with dengue in Laos

Vientiane Laos, November 6 ANIXinhua A total of 7,612 cases of dengue fever have been recorded across the country since January, according to the Lao Ministry of Health. Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020