Left Menu
Development News Edition

WinZO announces Rs 37.5 cr Game Developer Fund II

"There is infinite talent and creativity and we would like to offer everything else that's required for a team to create a dent in this space and create gaming products for the entertainment-starved Bharat," WinZO Games co-founder Paavan Nanda said in a statement. The company had earlier announced Fund I of around Rs 11 crore in July 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:41 IST
WinZO announces Rs 37.5 cr Game Developer Fund II
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Social gaming platform WinZO on Friday announced a Rs 37.5-crore fund to uplift the Indian game developer ecosystem. The announcement follows USD 133.5-crore fund raised by the gaming start-up from global interactive entertainment fund Makers Fund based in Singapore, New York-based Courtside Venture and Bain Capital's Steve Pagliuca.

"We feel excited to announce the launch of Game Developer Fund II. Through this initiative, we are committed to uplift the Indian Gaming Ecosystem which is at the cusp of disruption. "There is infinite talent and creativity and we would like to offer everything else that's required for a team to create a dent in this space and create gaming products for the entertainment-starved Bharat," WinZO Games co-founder Paavan Nanda said in a statement.

The company had earlier announced Fund I of around Rs 11 crore in July 2019. In response, it received over 250 applications from large and small developers and ended up deploying the capital across 9 teams, the statement said. Indian Gaming engagement has gone through the roof on the back of COVID-19 and ban of Chinese Apps such as PUBG and Tiktok.

The company will accept the application for the fund till the end of 2020. "We are not just focusing on gaming projects but also equally keen to evaluate Game Ops, Streaming, Esports, etc related proposals. We also ensure a sustainable revenue stream by providing a ready-made market for the selected projects by introducing them to our over 2.5 crore registered user base," Nanda said.

WinZO currently offers its users over 70 skill-based games on its android app in 12 regional languages..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB storage variant now available in US

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition FE 5G has got a new 256GB storage variant in the US which joins the existing 128GB storage model.The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage is priced at USD769.99 and is available for purchase in the US in...

Maha: Two held for stealing motorcycles in Bhiwandi

The police have solved nine cases of motorcycle thefts in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the crime, an official said on Friday. In light of the rise in motorcycle theft...

I-T raids WB-based coal trading group in Rs 150-cr tax evasion case 

The Income-tax department has conducted raids against a West Bengal-based coal trader on charges of alleged tax evasion to the tune of Rs 150 crore, the CBDT said on Friday. The raids that took place on Thursday&#160;led to the seizure of u...

Over 7,600 people infected with dengue in Laos

Vientiane Laos, November 6 ANIXinhua A total of 7,612 cases of dengue fever have been recorded across the country since January, according to the Lao Ministry of Health. Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020