LNG is a fuel of future must be communicated in specific manner: Dharmendra Pradhan

Shri Pradhan said that there is the abundant availability of the LNG commodity and the Government is providing all facilities for its growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:23 IST
The Minister exhorted the industry to come out of the subsidy-based model, and focus on LNG’s commercial viability, by going in for scale of operation. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has called upon the various stakeholders in the LNG sector to mount a campaign to make people/users aware of the benefits of this fuel. Addressing a webinar on "LNG as a Transport Fuel" here today, he said that LNG is a fuel of the future, and its cost-benefit and other advantages over other fuels must be communicated in an aggressive and specific manner. He said that less cost of the LNG will attract the bulk and large consumers if the message reaches them properly.

Shri Pradhan said that there is the abundant availability of the LNG commodity and the Government is providing all facilities for its growth. He said that the opportunity of promoting LNG as the preferred fuel should be harnessed at the earliest. The environmental dividend, economic dividend and Convenience aspect, associated with the usage of LNG, should be highlighted.

The minister said that the Government, in its focus on moving the country towards the gas-based economy, is making huge investments in the gas infrastructure- terminals, pipelines, Stations, and CGD network, and LNG is an integral part of this focus. "We are focused on realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a gas-based economy and are extending every support required to aid this transition."

The Minister exhorted the industry to come out of the subsidy-based model, and focus on LNG's commercial viability, by going in for scale of operation. On the issue of bringing LNG within the ambit of GST, the Minister said that it is a genuine demand, and a consensus is likely to develop on this soon. He asked the industry to probe and identify sector-specific requirements of LNG for expansion of LNG markets in India. This will create a win-win situation for fleet owners, vehicle manufacturers & stakeholders in the gas value chain and also ensure a better environment, he added.

The Webinar was also addressed by the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Tarun Kapoor. He said that the scenario world over regarding use of LNG has undergone massive change, as the fuel being under high pressure and low temperature, can be transported over a long distance, thereby eliminating the need of laying pipelines. Officers from GAIL, Controller of Explosives, and senior functionaries of SIAM, automobile companies and other stakeholders also shared their views during the webinar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

