Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 falls on virus concerns, Brexit uncertainty

Despite Friday's losses, the FTSE 100 was set for its best weekly gain since early June as the British government and the Bank of England ramped up stimulus measures to support an economy facing the economic impact of a second nation-wide lockdown. Britain reported 24,141 new cases of the coronavirus and 378 deaths on Thursday, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to some form of normality before Christmas if people stick to the lockdown rules.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:46 IST
FTSE 100 falls on virus concerns, Brexit uncertainty

London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday after a four-day rally as concerns over surging coronavirus cases and Brexit-related uncertainty weighed, while investors awaited the outcome of a close U.S. presidential election race. Having risen almost 0.5% in early trading, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.8% as pharmaceutical , retailer and industrial stocks declined.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.4% lower, with shares in James Fisher and Sons tumbling 19.4% after a disappointing trading update. U.S. Democrat Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, hours after Trump falsely claimed the election was being "stolen" from him.

"Today it's just awareness that the election still isn't over especially with Trump's speech last night," said Connor Campbell, a London-based analyst for Spreadex. Despite Friday's losses, the FTSE 100 was set for its best weekly gain since early June as the British government and the Bank of England ramped up stimulus measures to support an economy facing the economic impact of a second nation-wide lockdown.

Britain reported 24,141 new cases of the coronavirus and 378 deaths on Thursday, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to some form of normality before Christmas if people stick to the lockdown rules. Brexit talks were also in focus with the European Union Internal Market Commissioner saying there is a "50/50" chance of Britain and the EU securing a trade-deal.

In other company news, EasyJet Plc fell 4.9% after the airline scaled back its flying capacity for the rest of the year due to recently announced lockdowns in England, Germany and France. Aviva Plc jumped 2.6% to the top of the FTSE 100 index after German peer Allianz SE reported an unexpected rise in quarterly net profit.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Overseas Bank reports net profit of Rs 148 cr in Q2 as bad assets decline

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 148 crore for the second quarter of current fiscal as bad loans and provisions declined. The Chennai-headquartered lender had registered a net loss of Rs 2,254 crore...

No legal void to regulate TV news content: Centre to HC

There was no void in the existing legal framework on regulating the content broadcast by the electronic media and adequate mechanism existed for the purpose, the Union government told the Bombay High Court on Friday. The submission was made...

PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira-Ghogha in Gujarat on Nov 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat and inaugurate a terminal for it, giving a boost to efforts to harness waterways and integrate them with the economic developme...

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES:-

OILSEEDS PRICES- OILS per 10 Kgs- G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1130.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1170.00 CottonseedRefined 1000.00 Refined Palm Oil 938.00 Soyabe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020