Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto sales: Q2 plunge washes out entire gains in Q1 in rural markets, says report

The rural regions, with only 18 per cent of the caseload, were less affected, Crisil said in a report on Friday. However, in the second quarter, the pandemic penetrated deeper into the hinterland, and the share of fresh rural cases more than doubled to 38 per cent by September.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:58 IST
Auto sales: Q2 plunge washes out entire gains in Q1 in rural markets, says report

High coronavirus infections in hinterland during the second quarter had an unusual collateral victim - auto demand that plunged during the period as against soaring sales in the previous three months - almost wiping away the high double-digit growth in the June quarter, according to a report. When the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25, there were just under 500 infections across the nation -- mostly in Mumbai and Kerala. But since then it steadily rose and today the caseload is upwards of 8.4 million and around 1.25 lakh death due to the pandemic.

During the first three months of the lockdown, as much as 82 per cent of infections were in large urban centres. In the second quarter, however, the share of rural infections more than doubled to 38 per cent. In the first quarter this fiscal, the share of rural markets in automobile retail sales increased year-on-year, while that of urban regions dropped. That's because when the pandemic barreled into the country, it rammed urban regions first with 82 per cent of the cases were in those areas at the end of the first quarter. The rural regions, with only 18 per cent of the caseload, were less affected, Crisil said in a report on Friday.

However, in the second quarter, the pandemic penetrated deeper into the hinterland, and the share of fresh rural cases more than doubled to 38 per cent by September. Thus, the share of rural regions in automobile sales dropped sequentially across segments in the quarter, it added. Between the first and second quarters, the rural caseload jumped 21.5 times, while the same in urban centres rose only 8.5 times, the report said.

"While car sales in the hinterland rose 36 per cent in Q1, it tanked 34 per cent in Q2. Similarly, two-wheeler sales plunged 46 per cent in Q2 as against a 51 per cent jump in Q1, and when it comes to medium commercial vehicles, Q1 saw a 44 per cent rise in sales, which plummeted by 43 per cent in Q2," it added. This means that the second quarter wiped out the entire gains in the first quarter.

After increasing in the first quarter, the share of auto retail sales in rural markets has declined sequentially, owing to an increase in caseloads, said Crisil, which is based on the retail sales in 410 districts with over 60 per cent population in rural areas. The sales numbers exclude data from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It ...

Indo-Dutch centre of excellence for vegetables, flowers opens in Kerala

An Indo-Dutch centre of excellence CoE for vegetables and flowers has been opened in Keralas Wayanad district, according to an official statement issued on Friday. The centre will be organising activities such as open-field precision farmin...

Will not die until rights of my people are restored: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing his party workers in Jammu for the first time in over a year, a visibly emotional Farooq Abdullah on Friday said he wont die until constitutional rights of the people of the erstwhile state are restored. The National Conference N...

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe' for 2nd day on trot

The national capitals air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day on Friday, while government agencies said it is likely to improve slightly. Experts said while meteorological conditions were moderately favourable for dispers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020