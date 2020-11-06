Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta Q2 profit slumps 62 pc to Rs 824 cr

The rise in revenue was primarily due to higher commodity prices, higher volumes at Zinc India, iron ore, copper and power business, partially offset by lower volumes at aluminium and steel business and rupee appreciation, it said. Depreciation and amortization for the second quarter stood at Rs 1,938 crore, a rise of 12 per cent as compared to April-June, mainly due to higher ore production at zinc business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:15 IST
Vedanta Q2 profit slumps 62 pc to Rs 824 cr

Vedanta on Friday reported 61.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 824 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the back of one time tax expense. The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,158 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

Income during July-September declined to Rs 21,744 crore from Rs 22,814 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. In a statement the company said the tax expense for the quarter was at Rs 2,370 crore.

"EBITDA for Q2 FY2021 was at Rs 6,531 crore, higher by 63 per cent q-o-q, mainly due to higher commodity prices, higher volumes at zinc business, lower cost of production at Zinc India and aluminium business, partially offset by higher input commodity prices, rupee appreciation and reversal in renewable purchase obligation (RPO) liability in aluminium business due to capping of RE certificates at lower prices in Q1 FY2021," the company said in a statement. CEO Sunil Duggal said Vedanta has reported the highest quarterly operating result for more than 2 years.

"Our key growth projects are back on track and the expansion is being delivered through strict capital allocation and balance sheet focus, aimed at creating value for our stakeholders. "Our large scale, diversified portfolio, positions us well to deliver strong margins and cash flows through the commodity cycle. Vedanta is fully committed to sustainable growth and contribute significantly towards building a self-reliant India," Duggal added.

The company said its revenue in the period under review was at Rs 20,804 crore, higher by 33 per cent as compared to the previous quarter. The rise in revenue was primarily due to higher commodity prices, higher volumes at Zinc India, iron ore, copper and power business, partially offset by lower volumes at aluminium and steel business and rupee appreciation, it said.

Depreciation and amortization for the second quarter stood at Rs 1,938 crore, a rise of 12 per cent as compared to April-June, mainly due to higher ore production at zinc business. Finance cost for the quarter was at Rs 1,312 crore, up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, primarily due to higher average borrowing cost, partially offset by reduction in gross borrowings.

The gross debt of the company was at Rs 62,759 crore on September 30, 2020. Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil and gas and metals companies with significant operations in oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks states to expand new age courses in training centres

The Centre has asked states to further expand the new-age courses across their respective training centres to skill and upskill the youth, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said on Friday. The aim is to keep in pace wit...

Union Bank of India net jumps 55 pc to Rs 517 cr in Q2

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 55.3 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 517 crore in the second quarter ended September. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 333 crore in the three months ended June 2020.It had a n...

Malaysia to raise 2021 spending to counter virus impact

Malaysias government proposed a larger national budget in 2021 on Friday to help the coronavirus-hit economy rebound by up to 7.5 and provide increased handouts for the poor. The budget is the first by the unelected government of Prime Mini...

Orang National Park reopens for visitors

The Orang National Park, became the third National Park in Assam after Manas and Kaziranga, to reopen for both domestic and international visitors with strict COVID-19 protocols on Friday. Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklaba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020