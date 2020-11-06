DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 6

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, NOV. 6

** DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, and the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin will give an update on the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme and encourage businesses in need to avail of the support available - 1130 GMT. ** OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will give a regular briefing on efforts to combat a worsening second wave of the coronavirus - 1630 GMT. ** VATICAN CITY - Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked off his official visit to the State of the Vatican City for a meeting with his host His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican Palace. MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino opens III International Congress of Artificial Intelligence - 0800 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian government is scheduled to table its 2021 budget on Friday, the first by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's eight-month-old administration - 0800 GMT.

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks at conference on arms control in Berlin organized by his ministry - 1300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 8

** LA PAZ, BOLIVIA - President elected Luis Arce Catacora sworn in as Bolivia's president. ** WASHINGTON D.C. - South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will travel to the United States early next week for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (to Nov.11)

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election. MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to NOVEMBER 9) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 9

** SOFIA - Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zharaieva and North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani to hold a virtual press-conference as hosts of the Berlin Process initiative for the Western Balkans - 1130 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speak to reporters on their countries' fight against Islamist extremism following the recent attacks in Vienna. ** LONDON - U.N. climate finance envoy Mark Carney speaks ahead of Green Horizon virtual conference on climate change and finance in London. It will feature speakers including European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, and BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink - 0000 GMT. ABU DHABI - The UAE holds its annual ADIPEC oil and gas conference with speakers such as Saudi, Russia, UAE and Iraq oil ministers, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo as well as CEOs of international and national oil companies as the main speakers.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) resumes its annual ministerial assembly, focusing on pandemic (To Nov. 9-14) KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS - EU video conference of foreign affairs ministers (trade). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 10 BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet via video conference as the Nov.15 deadline for sealing a new Brexit trade deal nears.

BRUSSELS – EU video conference of European affairs ministers. KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to NOVEMBER 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents legislative proposals on EMA, ECDC mandates. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks to press on an EU directive on data governance. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference at the bloc's proposal for a regulation on serious cross-border threats to health and on "building a European health Union: preparedness and resilience" HANOI - 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits (to Nov. 15) BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election.

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 12

DUBLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses Irish webinar - 1300 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders' Meeting in Malaysia.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 13

** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks alongside the labour minister and family minister - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meet on a contentious new pact on migration in the EU. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (first round). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 16

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at the opening of the 2020 SME Assembly for the German presidency - 0900 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet virtually to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BERLIN - European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 17

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa holds its annual investment conference, with this year's gathering focused on helping drive an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic (to Nov. 18). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's offshore renewable energy strategy. BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis present the Commission's opinions on the draft budgetary plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 19

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact virtually with economic leaders, policymakers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (To Nov. 20) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 20

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will convene the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) virtually. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh (to Nov. 22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election. BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's pharmaceutical strategy. He will also speak on the EU's preparedness and resilience in health emergency situations. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a one-year plan for government spending which, he says, will focus on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering on the government's plans to protect jobs. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29 BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 30 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss IMF Article IV review mission to the euro area, economic performance of Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Greece, the preparation of the December Euro Summit - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 1

TOKYO - Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at Nikkei-hosted seminar on making Japan a global financial hub - 2330 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 3 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 7 ACCRA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9 HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11) BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 15

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol’s mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27 CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx