Left Menu

ECB Rate Cut: European Stocks Maintain Gains Despite Ambiguity

European stocks rose after the ECB cut interest rates by 25 basis points but offered no new guidance on future moves. The STOXX 600 index climbed following strong corporate earnings, despite no hints from the ECB about further rate cuts. Investor sentiment remained positive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:08 IST
ECB Rate Cut: European Stocks Maintain Gains Despite Ambiguity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks maintained a positive trajectory on Thursday as the European Central Bank implemented a 25-basis-point rate cut, a move that had been widely anticipated. Despite the reduction, the ECB did not provide any new signals about future policy actions.

The STOXX 600 index, which spans the continent, rose by 0.7% by 1225 GMT after experiencing a decline over the previous two days. The ECB's decision marked its second consecutive rate cut, a first in 13 years, although expectations for further cuts through March 2025 remain strong as inflation in the euro zone stabilizes.

Investors reacted positively to robust earnings reports. Notable gains were seen in Nordea, which surged 6% following an improved forecast and announced share buyback, and Germany's Sartorius, which grew 16% due to strong order intake. However, Mondi and Nokia faced setbacks due to disappointing quarterly reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024