European Markets Rebound with Optimistic Earnings as ECB Rate Cut Eyed
European stocks saw a slight rebound as investors anticipated a dovish stance from the European Central Bank, expecting an interest rate cut. Positive corporate earnings from companies like Nordea and Sartorius boosted market confidence, while inflation data remained a key focus for future ECB actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:24 IST
European stock markets regained some momentum on Thursday, driven by investor optimism over upcoming ECB actions and encouraging corporate earnings reports.
The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4% as the ECB prepared to announce a 25 basis point rate cut. This would represent the first consecutive cuts in over a decade, responding to slowing inflation.
Companies like Finnish bank Nordea and Germany's Sartorius delivered strong performances, reinforcing sector gains, while inflation data and U.S. elections remain critical for future ECB guidance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IMF Advises Gradual Easing of Monetary Policy for Philippines Amid Inflation Targets
Iceland's Central Bank Cuts Key Policy Rate Amid Easing Inflation
Raghuram Rajan: Importance of Including Food Prices in Inflation Metrics
European Stocks Dip Amid SAP Probe and Inflation Data Watch
STOXX 600 Ends Flat Amid Middle East Tensions