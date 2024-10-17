European Markets Rebound with Optimistic Earnings as ECB Rate Cut Eyed

European stock markets regained some momentum on Thursday, driven by investor optimism over upcoming ECB actions and encouraging corporate earnings reports.

The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4% as the ECB prepared to announce a 25 basis point rate cut. This would represent the first consecutive cuts in over a decade, responding to slowing inflation.

Companies like Finnish bank Nordea and Germany's Sartorius delivered strong performances, reinforcing sector gains, while inflation data and U.S. elections remain critical for future ECB guidance.

