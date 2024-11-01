Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a warning on Thursday about the presence of 'targeted disinformation' circulating online regarding the U.S. elections. This misinformation campaign is believed to be a result of foreign entities aiming to create discord and confusion among voters.

A statement from the office revealed the discovery of a misleading video earlier in the day. The video purportedly shows a Haitian immigrant in possession of multiple Georgia identification cards while claiming to have voted several times.

Authorities have confirmed that the video is false, illustrating the type of disinformation they're combating this election cycle. It likely serves as a tactic of foreign interference meant to instigate chaos on the eve of the elections.

