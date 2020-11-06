Left Menu
Dilip Buildcon Q2 profit falls 33 pc to Rs 17.18 cr

The total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 2,140.47 crore as against Rs 1,953.66 crore a year ago. The company said its Q2FY21 revenue from the roads and bridges segment inched up by 1 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,603.4 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon on Friday reported 33.41 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 25.80 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Its total income for the quarter rose to Rs 2,197.73 crore from Rs 1,997.48 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 2,140.47 crore as against Rs 1,953.66 crore a year ago.

The company said its Q2FY21 revenue from the roads and bridges segment inched up by 1 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,603.4 crore. Irrigation segment recorded the revenue of Rs 18.1 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, it added.

The urban development segment recorded revenue of Rs 57.9 crore during the quarter ended September 30. Q2FY21 revenue from mining segment rose 4 percent y-o-y to Rs 205.7 crore.

The net order book as on September 30, stands at Rs 25,620.6 crore and 50.38 percent of it is constituted by road and highway projects, while special bridge segment contributed 8.84 percent and mining 12.26 percent, the company said in a statement. It said 63.53 percent of the order book is from the central government, 36.47 percent of the order book is from state governments.

Bhopal-based DBL has a presence in over 19 states..

