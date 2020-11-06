Left Menu
Development News Edition

Santosh Gangwar inaugurates VVDN Technologies' production plant at Manesar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday inaugurated electronics major VVDN Technologies' new SMT facility and Mechanical Tooling Park-II at Manesar, Haryana. The new SMT facility and mechanical tooling centre was inaugurated by Gangwar on Friday, according to a company statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:05 IST
Santosh Gangwar inaugurates VVDN Technologies' production plant at Manesar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday inaugurated electronics major VVDN Technologies' new SMT facility and Mechanical Tooling Park-II at Manesar, Haryana. The new SMT facility and mechanical tooling centre was inaugurated by Gangwar on Friday, according to a company statement. With an investment of Rs 150 crore, the new SMT and mechanical tooling plant is a state-of-the-art world-class manufacturing facility, it added.

The environment-controlled factory is equipped with the best-in-class modern machinery with fully automatic SMT lines for mass manufacturing and prototype, product assembly areas, and testing and validation infrastructure, among others. The new factory is also expected to generate huge employment opportunities in the near future with women empowerment being the centre of focus and is expected to boast a one of its kind all women SMT Line. Gangwar said in the statement, "Today being at VVDN for the inauguration is the testimony of the fact that the country is moving on its success path in the right direction. We welcome VVDN's initiative that accelerates progress in the employment in India, including that of women empowerment." He added that the challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being taken as an opportunity to work towards betterment of the country in a positive direction. "The responsibility on our ministry is critical during such times. Welfare of labour and job creation are critical under the Modi government's model of development." VVDN serves global customers across several countries including the US, Canada, India, Vietnam, South Korea and Japan, as well as Europe.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Italy ink 15 agreements; unveil action plan to further expand ties

India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte that primarily focused on ramping ...

IPL 13: To do well under pressure is heartening, says SRH all-rounder Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to rise to the challenge in the Eliminator of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they managed just 1317 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Pu...

Dutch PM Rutte condemns threats to teacher over cartoon

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that threats that forced a teacher in the port city of Rotterdam to go hiding after some students objected to a political cartoon displayed in his classroom must not be tolerated. Rutte spoke hour...

Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund based lending rates MCLR by 0.05-0.15 per cent with effect from November 7. The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020