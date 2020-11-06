Germany declares Italy, most of Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Portugal as virus risk regions

Germany has classified Denmark, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal and most of Sweden as coronavirus risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday, warning against unnecessary travel to those countries.

The warning for Denmark excludes the Faroe Islands and Greenland, while that for Lithuania excludes the city of Utena in the north-east, said RKI. The warning for Portugal excludes Madeira and Azores and that for Sweden excludes the northern county of Vaesternorrland, it added.