Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quick Heal Technologies Q2 net profit falls 21.5 pc to Rs 28.8 cr

On a sequential basis, net profit was higher by 15.53 per cent (from Rs 24.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter), and revenue grew 14.91 per cent from Rs 73.46 crore. Quick Heal Technologies Managing Director and CEO Kailash Katkar said the company delivered good performance despite the uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:48 IST
Quick Heal Technologies Q2 net profit falls 21.5 pc to Rs 28.8 cr

Security software provider Quick Heal Technologies on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined 21.51 per cent to Rs 28.83 crore in the September 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.73 crore in the year-ago period, Quick Heal Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue also slipped by 14.37 per cent to Rs 84.41 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 98.57 crore in the year-ago period, it added. On a sequential basis, net profit was higher by 15.53 per cent (from Rs 24.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter), and revenue grew 14.91 per cent from Rs 73.46 crore.

Quick Heal Technologies Managing Director and CEO Kailash Katkar said the company delivered good performance despite the uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We recorded marginal revenue growth for the first half. However, EBITDA has grown strongly by 17.6 per cent. Our enterprise business has picked up with a growth of 5 per cent in Q2 as compared to last year," he added.

He noted that the company has further strengthened its R&D leadership team with the appointment of global experts to drive the expansion of next-generation security products and solutions. Nitin Kulkarni, Chief Financial Officer of Quick Heal Technologies, said the company delivered good performance during volatile times.

"Our margins have improved in H1 due to better overhead management and continuous cost optimisation efforts. We were able to manage our working capital in an efficient way which has resulted in better cash flow," he added. The company's balance sheet remains strong with zero debt and a cash and cash equivalents balance of Rs 448 crore, he added.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund-based lending rates MCLR by 0.05-0.15 percent with effect from November 7. The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by ...

English COVID infections stabilise at around 50,000 per day - ONS estimate

New COVID-19 infections in England have stabilised at around 50,000 a day, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, indicating a levelling-off in the steep rise of cases even before England was pushed into a second national lockdo...

Palestinian held by Israel ends hunger strike after 103 days

A Palestinian on Friday ended a 103-day hunger strike against his detention without charge by Israel after being assured his four-month detention would not be extended, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said. There was no immediate comment fro...

Dutch PM Rutte condemns threats to teacher over cartoon

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that threats that forced a teacher in the port city of Rotterdam to go hiding after some students objected to a political cartoon displayed in his classroom must not be tolerated. Rutte spoke hour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020