Relief to SpiceJet as SC stays Delhi HC order of depositing Rs 243 crore

In a relief to SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Friday, in its interim order, stayed a Delhi High Court order to deposit Rs 243 crore with respect to the share transfer dispute with its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

06-11-2020
Relief to SpiceJet as SC stays Delhi HC order of depositing Rs 243 crore
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Friday, in its interim order, stayed a Delhi High Court order to deposit Rs 243 crore with respect to the share transfer dispute with its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

Spice Jet had appealed before the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court, which had asked the airline to deposit an additional Rs 243 crore.

A three-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, and comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, passed the interim order today. (ANI)

