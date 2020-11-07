GoZero Mobility drives in new range of performance e-bikes

British electric bike and lifestyle brand GoZero Mobility on Saturday launched a new line of performance e-bikes in India, priced between Rs 19,999-34,999. The company launched three models - the Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro priced at Rs 19,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

The bikes have been designed in Great Britain and manufactured in India and are a perfect mix of Indo-British craftsmanship, GoZero Mobility said in a statement. The Skellig and Skellig Pro are available both online and offline, while the Skellig Lite is available for sale through the company website and other e-commerce platforms, it added.

"The pandemic has triggered and propelled the need for people to take health seriously. We have seen a sudden increase in e-bike sales globally. Our core aim at GoZero is to continuously develop exceptional products that become an aid for people to adopt an active lifestyle," GoZero Mobility CEO Ankit Kumar said. This year, the company is launching the Pro version of Skellig, bringing Make.Fit series of active performance wear and releasing new toll-free lines for customers, he noted.

The company is opening the pre-orders for the Skellig Series from November 8, Amazon orders from November 12 and delivery begins from November 25, Kumar said. For the Make.Fit series (active performance wear), orders begin from November 10 and deliveries start from November 20, he added.

"Our products will be soon available at several offline and online stores," Kumar said. Skellig and Skellig Lite have a maximum speed of 25 kmph and provide a range of 25 km on a single charge. The bikes come with 210 watt hours lithium battery pack and 250 watt drive motor.

The company already sells two models -- the One and the Mile-- in the country..