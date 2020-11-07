China's October exports accelerate, boosted by US demand

China's export growth accelerated in October, boosting the total so far this year back above pre-coronavirus levels for the first time. Exports in October rose 11.4 per cent over a year earlier to USD 237.2 billion, up from September's 9.9 per cent gain, customs data showed Saturday. Imports rose 4.7 per cent by value to USD 178.7 billion, decelerating from the previous month's 13.2 per cent surge, though volumes of some goods increased.

China's exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of the second-largest global economy and demand for masks and other medical supplies. That has allowed them to take market share from foreign competitors that are hampered by anti-disease controls. Exports for the first 10 months of 2020 rose 0.5 per cent over the same period a year earlier to USD 2 trillion, the first positive year-to-date figure. Exports have been bigger than the same month a year earlier since April, but after the first quarter's 13.3 per cent contraction, total growth for 2020 was in negative territory until now.

In October, exports to the United States in October gained 22.5 per cent over a year ago to USD 43.8 billion, up from the previous month's 20.5 per cent growth. Imports of American goods jumped 33.4 per cen to USD 12.5 billion, an increase from September's 24 per cent growth. China's monthly global trade surplus swelled 35.8 per cent over a year earlier to USD 58.4 billion, one of its biggest on record.

The politically sensitive trade gap with the United States expanded 18.5 per cent to USD 31.4 billion. China is on track to become the only major economy to grow this year while activity in the United States, Europe and Japan shrinks.

China's economy shrank by 6.8 per cent from a year earlier in the first three months of 2020 after factories, shops and offices were shut down to fight the virus. Growth rebounded to 3.2 per cent in the second quarter and accelerated to 4.9 per cent in the three months ending in September. Automakers and other large manufacturers are back to normal activity, helping to drive demand for imported iron ore, copper and other industrial materials. Retail sales have rebounded to above pre-virus levels, rising 0.5 per cent over a year earlier in the quarter ending in September.

Imports have fallen by value after weak demand caused prices of oil and other commodities to plunge. But volumes of foreign food and other goods bought by Chinese factories and consumers have risen.(AP) RUP RUP.